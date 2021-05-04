IPL 2021: Australia commentator Michael Slater leaves bio-bubble, lands in Maldives: Report

According to a report published in 'The Australian' newspaper, Slater has escaped to the Maldives after the Scott Morrison government made it clear that Australians, who are engaged in the IPL will have to make their own arrangements to return.

It was after reaching the Maldives that Slater launched a scathing Twitter attack on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for not allowing its citizens to return from India, calling the travel ban a "disgrace".

"If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out the quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect," Slater had tweeted. Slater had been a part of the commentary panel in the IPL and has been in the bio bubble ever since.

Morrison said Slater's comments were "absurd". "No, that's obviously absurd. This is about getting more people home safely, preventing the third wave here in Australia," Morrison told the 'Nine Network'.

"Every system is going to face its stresses and I'm not going to break the system. What I'm going to do is take proportionate action to protect the system so I can bring more Australians home and keep Australians safe for the longer term," he said.

Australia has shut its borders and not allowing any commercial flights from India because of the massive COVID-19 surge there. India is currently recording over 3 lakh cases on a daily basis and more than 3,000 daily deaths. Threatening a five-year jail term or a hefty fine, the Australian government temporarily barred its citizens from entering the country if they happened to be in India within 14 days of their intended arrival. Three Australian players left the IPL before the travel ban came into force. As many as 14 Australian players were competing in the IPL.

(With PTI inputs)