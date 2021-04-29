IPL 2021: Check out! MS Dhoni reveals the reason behind CSK's change of fortunes

CSK began their IPL 2021 campaign with a loss to Delhi Capitals, but since then have won five matches in a row.

The latest came in Match 23 at the Feroze Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi where they registered an easy seven-wicket victory over the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad with nine balls to spare.

1

50831

"Overall if I've to sum it up, the players have taken more responsibility this year. You'll be facing adverse things.

But ultimately it boils down to how each individual rises to the occasion and gives the extra 10 per cent for the team," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

CSK vs SRH, Match 23: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the architect of CSK victory as he blended beautifully with Faf du Plessis' to add 129 for the opening wicket.

Gaikwad tore apart the Sunrisers attack during his 75 off 44 balls after Du Plessis (56 off 38 balls) launched the initial assault, making a target of 172 looking easier than it actually was.

While lavishing praise on the batting duo, Dhoni gave due credit to the bowlers.

Match 23 Highlights: Gaikwad, Du Plessis shine as Chennai ease past Hyderabad

"The batting was superb. But that doesn't mean the bowling wasn't good. It was a surprisingly good wicket. Whenever we come to Delhi we never expect a wicket like this. It was coming on nicely, there was nothing for the spinners as well," Dhoni added.

"Good thing was there was no dew. We felt 170 was just below par if there's no dew. Brilliant opening partnership," Dhoni added.

The win helped CSK move back to the top of IPL 2021 standings after they had briefly ceded the pole position to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL POINTS TABLE | RESULTS/FIXTURES

CSK next take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Saturday (May 1).

SRH, who are the bottom of the table will lock horns with fellow strugglers Rajasthan Royals a day later.