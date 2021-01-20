IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings and Harbhajan Singh part ways ahead of IPL 14

"As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2 years.. All the best," Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

The veteran off-spinner had a played a big role in propelling CSK to their third IPL title in the IPL 2018 when he bamboozled the batsmen on the slow pitch at the MA Chidamabaram stadium. In IPL 2019, Harbhajan spearheaded the spin department as the Chennai outfit reached the final of the IPL 2019 where they lost to the Mumbai Indians.

In 2018, he took 7 seven wickets from 13 games and in IPL 2019, he bettered that effort taking 16 wickets from 11 matches and his economy too was commendable at a shade over 7.

However, Harbhajan made himself unavailable for the IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. The IPL 2020 was played in the UAE inside a bio-bubble and in front of closed galleries owing to the Covid 19 pandemic. In the absence of first-choice players like Harbhajan and Suresh Raina, the Super Kings could not enter the IPL 2020 play-offs, a first in their proud history under skipper MS Dhoni.

Harbhajan Singh has a very good record in the IPL, taking 150 wickets from 160 games at an economy of 7.05. In fact, the former India offie is only the 5th bowler to have taken 150 or more wickets in the IPL with the others being Lasith Malinga (170), Amit Mishra (160), Piyush Chawla (156) and Dwayne Bravo (153).