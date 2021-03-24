IPL 2021: MS Dhoni unveils Chennai Super Kings new jersey, paying tribute to armed forces; check out features

The CSK jersey was unveiled on Wednesday (March 24) ahead of the fourteenth edition of the IPL.

Features of the newly-designed jersey:

The new-look jersey features camouflage as a tribute to India's armed forces and three stars atop the much-loved franchise's logo. CSK hold the country's armed forces close to the heart and showed their appreciation by presenting a cheque of Rs 2 crore at the start of the 2019 IPL season. The team's talismanic skipper, MS Dhoni, is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and also trained with the Parachute Regiment in 2019.

The camouflage on the shoulders is bordered with gold bands that signify the high standards set by the team both in terms of consistency and fair play - CSK won the IPL fair play award six times in 11 seasons.

What does 'three stars' signify:

The three stars denote the three IPL titles won in 2010, 2011 and 2018. Super Kings qualified for the Playoffs in 10 seasons and made it to the final eight times.

"It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service... they are the true heroes," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.

Myntra, The India Cements Limited, who are celebrating the milestone of 75 years, Gulf, Nippon Paint, SNJ and Astral Pipes are among the team's principal sponsors and their logos feature on the jersey.

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most popular franchises in the history of the cash-rich league. Under the leadership of their charismatic captain MS Dhoni, the franchise has won three IPL trophies. This year, the Yellow Brigade is going to open its IPL campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.