IPL 2021, CSK vs DC stats and records preview: Bravo, Dhawan, Smith approach milestones

With 18 points each, both CSK and DC have qualified for the playoffs but they will be eager to consolidate their position in the top two. CSK remain at top of the table due to a better net run rate but the defeat against Rajasthan Royals and will be eager to get to the winning ways.

CSK's bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Rajasthan batters in a big run chase of 190. They will be looking to put up a disciplined effort against Delhi. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant's DC will look to carry on their winning momentum from the victory over Mumbai Indians.

1

4-2021

CSK have enjoyed an upper hand over Delhi Capitals with 15 wins and 9 defeats in the 24 meetings between the two franchises in IPL so far. However, the result has favoured Delhi Capitals lately as they have defeated CSK three times in the last five meetings.

Here we take a look at the stats and milestones the players will be looking to achieve:

Dwayne Bravo needs just 2 wickets to become the first bowler to pick up 550 wickets in T20 format. With 163 wickets to his name, the right-arm pacer requires 3 more wickets to surpass Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra (166) to become the second leading wicket-taker in IPL. Lasith Malinga tops the table with 170 scalps.

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu needs three maximums to complete 200 sixes in the T20s. With those three big hits, Rayudu will complete 150 sixes in the IPL.

Another Chennai Super Kings batsman Moeen Ali needs eight sixes to hit 200 maximums in T20s.

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have together added 646 runs with their opening partnership this season, most for any batting pair. If they stitch a partnership of 54 more runs against DC, they will have completed 700 runs as the opening pair.

Delhi Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan needs 59 runs to become the fourth player to complete 2000 IPL runs for the franchise. The southpaw will become the second batsman after Virat Kohli to complete 800 runs against CSK if he scores 38 more runs.

Delhi Capitals batsman Steve Smith needs 15 more runs to complete 2,500 runs in the tournament.