IPL 2021: CSK vs MI: One of my top innings till now, says Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad stroked his way to an unbeaten 88 while veteran Dwayne Bravo, batting at number eight, smashed 23 off just eight balls as CSK made 156 for six after opting to bat first.

The total proved to be more than enough as CSK beat MI by 20 runs in the IPL 2021 tie at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"Obviously one of my top innings until now, given the pressure we were in. I had to grind it out, bat till 10-12 overs, give myself time and push for 120-130, and then slowly 140-150 was possible. It was a matter of spending time in the middle," Gaikwad said at the post-match presentation.

The 24-year-old opener recently made his international debut during the T20 series against Sri Lanka and is touted as one of the bright future prospects for India.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming called Gaikwad as the new Mr Cool of the team while skipper MS Dhoni was also in awe of the stylish right-hander from Maharashtra.

"The way he finished off the IPL last year in Dubai set him up for the first part in India and innings against Mumbai Indians was really special," said Fleming during a virtual press post-match conference.

"When you're the one to give your team a chance, that's even more special so the way he went about his work and absorbed pressure, it was really down to his hand that we were able to create pressure so it was a remarkable innings really," Fleming added.

Dhoni too waxed eloquent about Gaikwad.

"At 30 for four, you want to put up a respectable score, I felt Rutu and Bravo got us more than what we expected. We thought of 140, to get close to 160 was tremendous," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Gaikwad said he was fortunate to have strong support from the team and its think-tank including Dhoni, Fleming and Co. The young opener also said that he was hoping to make good use of his limited international experience to the fore.

"Mahi bhai, everyone in the CSK management, once they back you, they don't make you think anything but positive things. The Sri Lanka tour and preparation coming here helped a lot," added Gaikwad, whose match-winning efforts helped CSK to reach the summit of IPL 2021 table.

MI next play Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (23) while CSK lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the southern derby a day later at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The IPL 2021 which was suspended midway due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases in India in the month of May, resumed at three venues in the UAE -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- on Sunday, and will go on till October 15.