IPL 2021: CSK vs MI: Pollard blames poor batting for the defeat

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad stroked his way to an unbeaten 88 while veteran Dwayne Bravo, batting at number eight, smashed 23 off just eight balls as the MS Dhoni-led side made 156 for six after taking first use of the wicket.

The total proved to be more than enough as CSK beat MI by 20 runs.

Gaikwad, bowlers shine as Chennai beat Mumbai to go top of the table

"The surface was good, new ball had movement, our seamers got early wickets. Their batters tried to continue the momentum throughout, we didn't do that," Pollard said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Bajan West Indian all-rounder was leading the side in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who was rested due to a knee niggle the Mumbaikar had sustained during the recent tour of the Old Blighty.

The win also helped CSK move to the top of the IPL 2021 standings while champions Mumbai slipped to fourth.

The Mumbai Indians next play Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (23) while CSK lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the southern derby a day later at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Mumbai Indians never got going in the chase and if not for Saurabh Tiwary's unbeaten 50, they would have lost by a heavy margin.

Pollard's nice little cameo was ended by a beauty from CSK's Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

"Even though they (CSK) got 150-plus, as a batting team we could've gotten that. Losing three wickets was a cardinal sin for us. Given the circumstances, Saurabh (Tiwary, 50 not out) batted really well," Pollard added.

The West Indian was lavish in his praise for Gaikwad's match-winning effort.

"Ruturaj (Gaikwad) batted really well. In T20 cricket, if one person bats through he can hurt you. We didn't finish off well with the ball. Losing by 20 runs you know those were the extra runs we conceded," he signed off.