IPL 2021: CSK vs PBKS, Match 53 Live Updates: Punjab Kings up against Chennai Super Kings

With the league phase of the 2021 IPL season reaching its business end, the Super Kings will take on Punjab in the first match of the penultimate day of league stage games.

While Super Kings have already sealed a playoff berth, with a top two berth ensured, the Punjab Kings are all but out of the playoff race. But both sides head into the match on the back of defeats.

KL Rahul-led Punjab, who went down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game, will be playing for pride in their final league game, with their chances of making it to the playoffs almost negligible. On the other hand, Super Kings, who fell to their first back-to-back defeats this season, will look to bounce back at the tournament reaches its business end.

In their last five meetings the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have been the overwhelming favourites, having won four out their five clashes. In the reverse fixture this season, Chennai notched up a comfortable win over Punjab, defeating KL Rahul's side by six wickets with 26 balls to spare.

Ahead of their final league game, Chennai are placed second on the points table with 18 points from 13 matches and Punjab are at sixth place with five wins from 13 games.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL match:

The KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings would need a miracle to make it to the playoffs. With their playoff hopes all but over, the Punjab side will hope to finish on a high when they take on the Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. GET. IN. 🔒#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/t7TL8yalGN — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 7, 2021