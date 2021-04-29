IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Put in to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered another familiar batting collapse before late fireworks from Andre Russell lifted them to 154 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, DC openers Shaw (82 off 41 balls) and Dhawan (46 off 47 balls) shared an opening stand of 132 off just 79 balls to guide their side past KKR's target with ease, in fact they sealed the win with 7 wickets in hand and 21 balls to spare.

Shaw's knock included 11 fours and 3 sixes and the opener also broke a few records before he was dismissed by Pat Cummins, who took three wickets and was the sole wicket-taker for KKR. Also among the runs was skipper Rishabh Pant, who scored 16 off 7 balls.

Earlier, it was a familary story for KKR, who were at a decent position at 69 for one in the 10th over, but slumped to 82 for five in the 13th before Russell saved them with an unbeaten 45 off 27 balls in innings that included two boundaries and four sixes.

Struggling opener Shubman Gill top-scored with a 38-ball 43, and his knock was studded with three boundaries and one six, but he failed to convert his solid start into a big score.

For DC, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav were impressive with two wickets, while Avesh Khan and Marcus Stoinis claimed a wicket each.

After the match, lossing skipper Eoin Morgan, who praised Shaw, said: "Very disappointed. We were slow off the blocks with the bat, lost wickets in the middle period and Russell got us to 150-plus. Then got slow off the blocks with the ball. Shaw played brilliantly, nothing much we could do."

On the wicket in Ahmedabad, Morgan added: "Also shows how good the surface was. We weren't good enough with all departments. He (Cummins) is part of our new ball plans. Mavi bowled four on the trot last game and bowled well."

On the result and what's next for KKR, Morgan said: "Just didn't go to plan today. You need to be honest and realistic with everyone in the dressing room. We have to be as honest as we can with each other. Hopefully we can turn things around. There is a huge amount of talent in our squad but talent alone doesn't get you far. It's about execution."

The winning captain Pant, meanwhile, was full of praise for confidence player Shaw and also revelead the team's plans about net run rate.

"(Shaw) He's a talented player, we all know that. But if you give him confidence he can do wonders. Was only telling him to play the normal game. In this kind of match we can afford to think of run rate. Only thing we talk with youngsters is just enjoy cricket, do your best."

On youngster Lalit Yadav, Pant added: "Lalit is an allrounder. Hasn't got a chance to bat but he'll learn."

On reaction after last match and his time as captain, Pant said: "Last match we only lost by one run, so as a team we talk about we don't have to change anything. Definitely enjoying captaincy."

Meanwhile, the man of the match Shaw said: "Wasn't thinking anything to be honest. Was just waiting for the loose balls. We've played for four-five years now (with Mavi), so I knew where he will bowl to me. The first four-five balls he bowled were half-vollies so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately he didn't bowl."

On the pitch in Ahmedabad and about his knock, Shaw added: "On this wicket especially when the spinner is bowling it wasn't coming very nicely onto the bat. Was stopping a little. Was waiting for them to bowl at me on off stump or outside so I can free my hands. When I'm in there, I keep playing and don't think about the score. Don't think about myself, just want the team to win."

On being compared to Virender Sehwag and has had a chance to meet the Indian legend, Shaw said: "No we haven't spoken yet (with Sehwag) but if I chance I'd like to because he's the one who likes to score off the first ball."

On the role his dad played after the slump in Australia, Shaw added: "My dad has supported very well. After getting back from Australia, I wasn't happy with myself. My dad just asked me to play my natural game. All these words set a target on me and I worked hard. In cricket the graphs are going to go up and down, a lot of failures are going to come my way."

Here are highlights of DC vs KKR 2021 post match presentation:

Man of the match: Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 82 off 41 balls

Vivo perfect catch: Steve Smith (DC) - Catch to dismiss Eoin Morgan (KKR)

Safari Super Striker: Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 200 strike rate

Dream11 Game Changer: Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 117 fantasy points

Unacademy Sixes Award: Andre Russell (KKR) - 4 sixes

CRED Power player: Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 48 not out off 16 balls in the powerplay

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 38 points in Upstox Cricindex