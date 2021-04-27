IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Stats and Records preview: AB de Villiers, Prithvi Shaw close in on milestones

While Rishabh Pant's DC head into the contest on the back of a super over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli-led RCB were handed demoralising loss by Chennai Super Kings in their most recent outing in the cash-rich league.

DC, sitting at second position in the table, are on a three-match winning streak and have secured four wins in five with the one defeat coming against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11

Pant and co opened the campaign with a win against CSK and lost the following game to RR, but bounced back with wins against Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and SRH.

RCB, on the other hand, dropped down to third from first after their defeat to CSK. Before that demorailsing loss, Kohli's men were on a four-match winning streaking, having defeated the likes of RR, MI, Kolkata Knight Riders and SRH.

In the head-to-head battle, RCB have won 14 of their 25 clashes against the Delhi franchise with one game ending in no result. However, RCB's recent record against DC doesn't read well for the Bangalore franchise as they've lost their last 4 meetings with the Delhi based side.

In the past two seasons, DC did the double over RCB with the most recent clash between them ending in a 6-wicket win for the Capitals. DC's Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan played match-winning knocks after Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje ran through the RCB batsmen.

RCB will look for a quick turnaround, while DC will look to keep the winning run intact as both sides will aim to get to the top of the IPL 2021 table in Tuesday's match which also sees many players chasing personal milestones.

Here myKhel takes a look at the milestones, stats and records in sight at DC vs RCB 2021:

1. Today will mark DC's 200th IPL game. The Delhi based franchise will become the third team after Mumbai Indians and RCB to play 200 games in the IPL.

2. DC opener Prithvi Shaw needs 8 more runs to complete 1000 runs in IPL.

3. RCB star batsman AB de Villiers need 22 more runs to complete 5000 IPL runs. He will be the second overseas player after David Warner to reach this milestone and also the sixth player overall to achieve the feat.

4. DC opener Shikhar Dhawan is 44 runs away from 5500 runs in IPL and in doing so he will overtake Suresh Raina (5472 runs) to second in the top run-scorers list in the cash-rich league.

5. RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is one maximum away from 100 IPL sixes.

- RCB skipper Virat Kohli has scored 897 runs against Delhi Capitals at 59.80 in 22 innings with 8 fifties. This is the most runs by any batsman against the Delhi franchise in IPL.

- RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj has dismissed DC opener Prithvi Shaw twice in a space of 7 balls.