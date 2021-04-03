IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel tests positive for Covid-19

IPL 2021: Eight groundsmen at Wankhede test COVID-19 positive

With just six days to go for the tournament opener, Delhi Capitals in a statement revealed that all-rounder Axar Patel had tested positive for Covid-19.

The news came on a day when the tournament was given a major jolt as eight of the 19 groundsmen at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 14th edition of the tournament begins on April 9, and in the opener to be held at Chennai, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As per a statement from the Delhi Capitals, India all rounder Axar Patel checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28. Patel had checked in with a negative Covid report. His report from the second Covid test came positive.

The Capitals further stated that Axar is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. Delhi Capitals said in the statement, “The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

With the cases on the rise, the IPL is being held in six venues behind closed doors. All matches will be played at neutral venues.