IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Dream11 Team Prediction, Probable Playing 11 Details

Team News: Delhi Capitals

On Tuesday, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer smashed brilliant half-centuries against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the big run chase but they failed to take their side home.

After losing the match by a slender margin of just 1 run, both the youngsters were left heartbroken on the pitch. With 14 required to win from the last six deliveries, Pant and Hetmyer could only manage 12 as Mohammed Siraj prevented the duo from crossing the victory line.

However, there were a lot of positives for Delhi despite a narrow defeat against RCB. The form of Hetmyer - who displayed his big-hitting capabilities against RCB - is a major boost for the side.

Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis have also batted well and the coach would be looking for an even better show from the senior Aussies.

Ishant Sharma's return in the side and his superb bowling effort in the very first game in the powerplay just made Delhi's pace battery more lethal. Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan are playing their roles to perfection now and will be raring to run through KKR's batting attack.

Senior spinner Amit Mishra has been economical and has been hunting on the big fishes in the tournament, providing Delhi with the much-needed breakthroughs at regular intervals. Axar Patel has also been in fine form ever since his comeback this season.

Team News: Kolkata Knight Riders

The comfortable win over Punjab Kings must have settled the nerves of the KKR squad for they once again got to the winning ways. Captain Eoin Morgan and coach Brendon McCullum would now hope that the team extends the winning streak in the remainder of the matches in Ahmedabad.

Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi gave KKR a solid start with the new ball in the powerplay and Sunil Narine has once again found his mojo back. The mystery spinner from the Caribbean is once again bowling miserly and troubling the opposition batsmen with his variations.

Against a star-studded Punjab Kings batting line-up, Prasidh Krishna Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy bowled economically. Having picked up key wickets in the last game, the confidence of Krishna and Chakravarthy must have also gone up. The duo would be aiming to do their best in the middle overs and trouble a batting heavy Delhi side.

The batting department remains a concern for KKR though. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana's form is putting a lot of pressure on the middle order. Their dismissal in the powerplay overs is putting extra pressure on the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan et al.

Against Delhi Capitals, KKR's new opening pair would be looking to break the shackles and come out all guns blazing. Andre Russell has shown glimpses of his big-hitting exploits in the tournament but the power-hitter hasn't finished any game for his team and that is a matter of concern.

Playing XIs:

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Top Dream11 Picks for the match

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Eoin Morga, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Ishant Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Amit Mishra.

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant