IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik confident Knights can qualify for the play-offs

With just two wins from seven matches, a playoff berth will be a tough ask for the Knights. But wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is confident that his side can notch up six wins from their seven remaining matches and book a playoff berth.

The Eoin Morgan-led side is currently placed seventh on the points table. Speaking to the KKR website, Karthik said, "We want to win six out of seven matches (to qualify). It's as simple as that. As a team that's what we'll be looking to do. Take one game at a time but try and win six out of seven matches."

The former champions will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20. In the previous edition, the two time champions narrowly missed out on a playoff berth due to net run rate.

"Last year when we were in UAE, we missed it (qualifying for playoffs) by a whisker. We won as many matches as the last team had won but still just missed it by a whisker. Two years on the trot, we have been fifth on the table. That's something that still gnaws at me," Karthik said.

Karthik, who is back with KKR after a successful stint as a commentator in the UK, insisted that the team would focus on the positives and continue to play aggressive cricket.

"KKR is known to play very positive and aggressive cricket. I want that to come through in the second half. I still think the team spirit is good. We're positive and we've a coach who's always infusing positivity into us," he signed off.

The remaining season of the IPL 2021 season, which was suspended due to a covid-19 breach in the bio-bubble, is set to resume on September 19th in the UAE.

Source: With inputs from PTI