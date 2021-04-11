IPL 2021: DK offers a huge amount of support to me: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

IPL 2021: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan backs under-fire Sunil Narine to deliver this season

Ahead of the opener, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan backed former skipper Dinesh Karthik, stating that the former Knights captain is a vital cog in the franchise’s set up.

Midway through the last season, Karthik handed over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan, as the Knight Riders put up an unimpressive show. With Morgan set for his first full-time stint as KKR captain, the England World Cup winning skipper told the Knight Riders website that Karthik provided him a great deal of support.

“DK offers a lot with the bat and behind the stumps. He has been in fine form, and he is always one of those players who if you watch him train and particularly bat, he times the ball beautifully and hits the ball further than most of the guys. He offers a huge amount of support to me on the pitch and off the field as well. Very grateful that he is in good form and in our team,” Morgan told kkr.in.

As the Knights geared up for their opening match, the captain also opened up about Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan, who was picked up by KKR for Rs. 3.2 crore at the auction.

Speaking about the all-rounder, Morgan said, “Given that we have a bit more travel this year and we go from venue to venue, it’s important to have strength and depth in the squad.

“Shakib al Hasan gives us a different dynamic in the team. Given that we play at different venues where the conditions change quite a lot, you have a spin bowling all-rounder who had success in international cricket and IPL at different stages. If called upon, he can definitely deliver,” added Morgan.

The former champions will be gunning for their third IPL crown. In the previous edition the Knight Riders failed to qualify for the playoffs on the basis of net run rate and finished fifth on the points table.