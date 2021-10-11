Cricket
IPL 2021 Eliminator: RCB batsman AB de Villiers all set to scorch KKR

By
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers

Dubai, October 11: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Eliminator, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter AB de Villiers has said he won't change his game plan and the side too will stick to what has been followed throughout the tournament.

RCB will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (October 11) in the Eliminator and de Villiers also revealed that skipper Virat Kohli is all pumped to take the field for the clash in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"Naturally, the intensity goes up when everything is on the line, you think back to when we started the IPL to now -- we've put in a lot of effort, so it is natural for the juices to start flowing a bit more. Skillset stays the same, my game plan won't change much, and I think the cricket that we are trying to play will not change much," said de Villiers exclusively on Star Sports show Inside RCB.

"There will definitely be more to lose for everyone out there -- I mean, you lose, you're going home. You think back on all the effort you have put, you don't want that to happen.

"And it's all on the line, body on the line and stuff, he (Virat Kohli) will be full of adrenaline, as always. And he will be making sure we all are in the fifth gear once the eliminator starts," he added.

The winner of the Eliminator will play against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday (October 13).

Meanwhile, RCB on Monday (October 11) announced that Sri Lanka cricketers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the team's bio bubble.

Hasaranga and Chameera have been released to join the Sri Lanka squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 qualifiers. The mega event will take place in the UAE a week after the IPL 2021.

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 16:33 [IST]
