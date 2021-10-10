IPL 2021 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Possible 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders

First, they will have to put it across Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 Eliminator and then win the Qualifier 2 against either Delhi Capitals or Chennai Super Kings.

But the first target is beating a formidable KKR and RCB will have to be on their very best to achieve this task.

Of course, the RCB have the personnel to accomplish this task and here is a look at their Best Possible Playing 11 for the IPL 2021 Eliminator against the KKR.

1. Openers

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal: They have given the RCB a good start on occasions but Kohli has blown hot and blown cold. Devdutt has started the IPL 2021 on a fine note but has been tapered off since then. The RCB would require a solid opening stand between Kohli and Devdutt to put pressure on the Kolkatans, who have a sharp bowling unit.

2. Middle-order batsmen

AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, KS Bharat. Maxwell and Bharat, who is also the wicketkeeper, have shored up the RCB middle-order with some force efforts. Bharat has been so impressive, a tad unexpectedly and it has come as a boost for the RCB. It was a forced move to include Bharat in the 11 because AB did not want to keep the wickets, but the move paid off handsomely for them.

But the form of AB will be a concern for the Bangaloreans. The veteran South Africa batsman has not been able to produce the kind of runs or strike rate that make him bowlers' nightmare. AB need to come up with a far more solid show against the Capitals.

3. All-rounder

Dan Christan. Shahabaz Ahmed. Christian came to the RCB set up after a strong show in the last year's BBL. But with the bat, the Australian has not been able to contribute despite betting a promotion to No 3. RCB captain Kohli admitted that the experiment failed, prompting to bring Bharat back to No 3. But Christuan has been able to send down some good overs.

Shahabaz too has not done too much with the bat, largely because he has not got much chance. But the spinner has scalped a couple of wickets that helped RCB to contain the opposition in the middle orders.

4. Bowlers

George Garton. Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. Yuzvendra Chahal. The standout performer has been the Purple Cap holder Harshal, also the lone bowler so far to take a hat-trick in the IPL 2021. But the other two pacers, Siraj and Garton, has been modest to the say the least. They have not been among too many wickets at other end.

At the other end of the spectrum, Chahal has bowled quite well, often the leggie striking at crucial junctures of the game. The RCB would like a repeat during the match against the Capitals. Wait and watch!