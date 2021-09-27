IPL 2021: Experience or flair? Know Krunal Pandya's choice

But the IPL 2021 has been unusually quiet for the eldest of the Pandya brothers.

When Indian women's team's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues pitched some deliveries in the corridor of uncertainty, Krunal met them all from right of the middle of the bat.

Krunal picked Shikhar Dhawan over Rishabh Pant and Lasith Malinga over Jasprit Bumrah.

"(Shikhar) is an experienced pro, has been playing for the last 10 years and won so many games. Again Rishabh is a gun player, but I'll go with Shikhar," the 30-year-old explained during an interactive chat with Jemimah on Dream11 Dil Ya Dimaag when asked to make a choice between the two to bat with for life.

Between Malinga and Bumrah as the best death bowler, he picked the Sri Lankan's consistent dominance over a long period.

"I've seen him from 2008 and to rule like that in white ball cricket for 10 to 12 years consistently is massive, you can't take it away from him," he added.

But when it came to making a choice between Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, he obviously picked his younger brother.

"There's the same kind of love for Pollard too but," admitted the left-arm spinner whose side lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 39 of the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 26) night.

After the loss, the Rohit Sharma-led defending champions have slipped to seventh in IPL 2021 standings.

They next take on the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (September 28).

The Virat Kohli-led RCB are third in the table.

They next play the Rajasthan Royals at Dubai on Wednesday (September 28).

The Pandya brothers were in the news for doing their bit to help those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, dispatching oxygen concentrators to the centres dealing with the crisis.

Krunal was tested positive for the dreaded virus during India's recent whit ball tour of Sri Lanka, but has now recovered completely and is hoping to make it big in the remaining IPL 2021 matches.

The 14th edition of the cash-rich T20 franchise-based global tournament, which resumed in the UAE on September 19 after being suspended midway in India in the month of May due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, will go on till October 15 in the Middle East.