IPL 2021 Final: Twitterati hail Faf du Plessis as South Africa batter keeps his best for the last

By

Dubai, October 15: Senior South Africa batter Faf du Plessis scored a magnificent 86 off 59 balls to help as Chennai Super Kings posted 192 for 3 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Final against Kolkata Knight Riders here at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 15).

Du Plessis continued his fine form as he struck seven fours and three sixes during his knock after CSK were invited to bat in the summit clash. Du Plessis and his in-form opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad gave Super Kings a fine start with another fifty-plus partnership.

The highlight of the CSK innings was the three half-century partnerships that du Plessis had. He first put up 61 runs Gaikwad (32) and that was followed by a 63-run stand with Robin Uthappa (31 off 15 balls) for the second wicket.

Moeen Ali then made a late flourish with a stroke-filled 37 not out off 20 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes as he stitched a 68-run stand with du Plessis. CSK added 112 runs in the back end of their innings after they were 80 for one at the halfway mark.

It was a 'Daddies' Day Out' in the true sense as 37-year-old du Plessis, stitched half-century stands with 35-year-olds Uthappa and Ali. Du Plessis stole the show for his batting effort as he almost carried his bat through. The explosive right-handed batsman was dismissed on the final ball of the innings as an incredible knock came to an end.

With his knock of 86, du Plessis thus ended the season with 633 runs as the second-highest run-getter of the season after his fellow teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad - who finished the season with 635 runs. It was also Du Plessis' first fifty-plus score in the UAE-leg.

Despite being in such sublime form, Du Plessis isn't a part of South Africa's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. The selectors ignored the senior batter and this left the fans wondering.

Here's how experts and fans reacted to Faf's innings:

Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 23:04 [IST]
