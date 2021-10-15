IPL 2021 Final: Twitterati hail Faf du Plessis as South Africa batter keeps his best for the last

Du Plessis continued his fine form as he struck seven fours and three sixes during his knock after CSK were invited to bat in the summit clash. Du Plessis and his in-form opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad gave Super Kings a fine start with another fifty-plus partnership.

The highlight of the CSK innings was the three half-century partnerships that du Plessis had. He first put up 61 runs Gaikwad (32) and that was followed by a 63-run stand with Robin Uthappa (31 off 15 balls) for the second wicket.

Moeen Ali then made a late flourish with a stroke-filled 37 not out off 20 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes as he stitched a 68-run stand with du Plessis. CSK added 112 runs in the back end of their innings after they were 80 for one at the halfway mark.

It was a 'Daddies' Day Out' in the true sense as 37-year-old du Plessis, stitched half-century stands with 35-year-olds Uthappa and Ali. Du Plessis stole the show for his batting effort as he almost carried his bat through. The explosive right-handed batsman was dismissed on the final ball of the innings as an incredible knock came to an end.

With his knock of 86, du Plessis thus ended the season with 633 runs as the second-highest run-getter of the season after his fellow teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad - who finished the season with 635 runs. It was also Du Plessis' first fifty-plus score in the UAE-leg.

Despite being in such sublime form, Du Plessis isn't a part of South Africa's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. The selectors ignored the senior batter and this left the fans wondering.

Here's how experts and fans reacted to Faf's innings:

Absolutely ridiculous how @faf1307 will not be playing for @OfficialCSA in the T20 World Cup !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

The way he was eyeing the trophy not surprised to see @faf1307 bring out his A game tonight. #CSKvKKR #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/V6aoEVn2Rh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 635 runs

Faf du Plessis: 633 runs



The two pillars of CSK in #IPL2021.



86(59). Big Day, big innings by the Top Dog! #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/RoQEFM64gn — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) October 15, 2021

Faf du Plessis laughs at all the South African memes with his clutch performance for CSK every other year. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) October 15, 2021

AB de Villiers had Indian fans cheering for him while playing against India in India.



Faf du Plessis gets dropped from his country's WT20 squad and no one bats an eyelid!



There are levels to this game! 😂😂 — Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) October 15, 2021

Most runs for Csk since 2018



1555: Faf du plessis

1499: Rayudu

1252: Watson

1185: MS Dhoni

988: Raina

807: Ruturaj

654: Jadeja#CSKvKKR — STATS collector (@onlyforstats) October 14, 2021

Not many around the world better & smoother than Faf du Plessis when it comes to going from gear 2 to gear 5 in T20 cricket #IPLFinal — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 15, 2021