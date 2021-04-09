IPL 2021: Four game-changers to watch out for

Bengaluru, April 9: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season will start with the much anticipated contest between champions Mumbai Indians and underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday (April 9) at Chennai.

The match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk starts at 7.30pm IST with live coverage available across all Star Sports Network channels.

Top players from across the world have converged in India for the 14th edition of the cash-rich franchise-based T20 league, which will be played in empty stadiums this time because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ahead of the glamour and glitz event, with AFP inputs, myKhel.com looks at four players who could change the fortunes of their team in the 52-day event which concludes in Ahmedabad on May 30.

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) The India captain and prolific batsman is pivotal to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes of winning a maiden IPL title. Kohli led his team to an improved showing last year with 466 runs in 15 matches as RCB made the play-offs in the United Arab Emirates. Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) The England all-rounder has proved his worth across all formats and his form with bat and ball will be crucial as the inconsistent Royals strive to follow up their inaugural IPL triumph in 2008. Royals finished bottom of the eight-team table last year, with Stokes only joining the team late due to his late father's illness. He still scored 285 runs, including an unbeaten 107, in eight matches for a team that ran hot and cold. Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) Still a force in Twenty20 cricket at the age of 41, the veteran remains a vital part of the Punjab Kings' batting arsenal. The self-styled "Universe Boss" exploded last season after making the side midway through the tournament to hit three half-centuries in seven matches. Steve Smith (Delhi Capitals) A new start awaits Australia's Smith after he was bought by Delhi Capitals in this year's auction following his release from Rajasthan Royals. However, Smith, who captained Royals last year, could even find it tough to make the starting XI in a power-packed Delhi line-up including skipper Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Shimron Hetmyer.