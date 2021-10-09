IPL 2021: Harshal Patel and KL Rahul extend stay at top

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal, who took a wicket in his team's thrilling last-ball win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 56 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday night, took his overall tally in the tournament to 30.

Harshal, who played all of RCB's 14 group stages matches has had one five-wicket haul as well and his 30 wickets have come at an average of 14.67.

PURPLE CAP

He is followed in the wicket-taking charts by DC's Avesh Khan (22 from 14) while Mumbai Indians' spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is third (21 from 14).

With RCB and DC having made it to the IPL 2021 play-offs, both Harshal and Avesh have the chance to boost their tally while Bumrah is out of reckoning as MI failed to make it to the last four.

For now, Harshal has a clear edge over his rivals and it looks as though the purple cap will stay with him.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul continued to hold on to the orange cap despite his team crashing out of IPL 2021.

The Karnataka opener has amassed 626 runs from 13 innings at an average of 62.6 and a strike rate of 138.8

Rahul had been pretty consistent right throughout IPL 2021 for PBKS and registered six half-centuries with a best of unbeaten 98.

ORANGE CAP

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Faf du Plessis is the second highest run getter in the tournament with 546 from 14 innings while DC's Shikhar Dhawan is third (544 from 14).

With both DC and CSK having made it to the IPL 2021 play-offs, Du Plessis and Dhawan have a chance to move up though it will take some effort to catch up with Rahul.

The two teams will face each other in Qualifier 1 on Sunday (October 10) at Dubai and the battle within the battle promises to be an interesting one.

RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator tie at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday (October 11).

The final of IPL 2021 will be held in Dubai on October 15.