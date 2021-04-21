IPL 2021: I still have plenty in the tank left in me: Chris Gayle

Speaking to the broadcasters, Gayle said that he still has 'plenty in the tank’ to be any bowlers’ nightmare.

Punjab is playing their first match in Chennai today (April 21), and Gayle said if he can adjust to the gruelling Chennai conditions then he can be at par with the young batsmen.

“Absolutely, I still have plenty in the tank left in me, looking forward to plenty more cricket. It’s a hot day today, you feel you’re still a youngster if you can get on with these conditions,” Gayle told the broadcasters ahead of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Universe boss further added that playing Rashid is these conditions will be tough. “Rashid is a world-class bowler, the conditions absolutely suit him as well. But you need to be positive against him, you’ll get scoring opportunities. You can’t be on the back-foot when you play against these guys.

“This is going to be a tough game for both sides, but from our point of view, we still need to play positive cricket, having been here before, they know the conditions better than us. But we’ll have to believe and stick to our plans, try and execute the basics well,” Gayle said prior of the start of the match.

Earlier on Wednesday, playing in the first match of the day, the Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Punjab found it tough tBo get going as they lost their top order quickly. While KL Rahul was dismissed for just 4 off 6, Gayle fell for 15 off 17.