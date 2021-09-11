IPL 2021: India players leave England after Manchester Test cancellation; MI, DC, RCB, CSK stars arrive in UAE

Among the first to land in Abu Dhabi were Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who all flew in from Manchester in special flight on Saturday (September 11).

All three, along with family of Rohit and Bumrah, were tested negative for Covid 19 before their departure from Manchester and upon their arrival in the UAE.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammad Siraj too will land in UAE in a charter flight on Sunday morning (September 12). Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant too is expected to arrive in the UAE on Sunday along with his teammates who are in England at the moment.

The Capitals have Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav in England and they too should be joining the squad from Manchester along with Pant.

All these cricketers who are joining their respective teams from England will have to undergo mandatory six-day quarantine in the UAE besides further Covid tests before entering the teams' bio-bubble.

"The BCCI has informed us on Friday (September 10) that every player coming in from UK to UAE will have to undergo six days of quarantine before they can join the team bubbles. Obviously, the bubble to bubble transfer from UK to UAE no longer stands keeping in mind the current scenario," the official said.

Chennai Super Kings too have their players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja etc in Manchester and they too will be flown out to the UAE soon. The Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said steps are being taken to ferry them from Manchester in a special flight, in all likelihood by Sunday (September 12).

Chennai and Mumbai will face off in the opening match of the IPL 2021 second phase on September 19.