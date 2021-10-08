IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan slams 16-ball fifty to notch up fastest half-century for Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan - who was under pressure due to his inconsistent performance in the UAE leg of the tournament - slammed his second consecutive half-century. The explosive left-handed batsman - who came out to open the innings for Mumbai - notched up his fifty off just 16 deliveries.

The pint-size dynamite hammered every Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler in the powerplay as he shattered several records with his belligerent knock. It was the wicketkeeper-batsman's quickest fifty in his T20 career.

Ishan Kishan's fifty in 16 balls was the fastest for Mumbai Indians in IPL. It was also the fastest half-century in UAE in IPL and joint third fastest in the history of the league ever.

Fastest IPL 50s for MI in terms of balls faced:

16 Ishan Kishan vs SRH Abu Dhabi 2021 (tonight)

17 Kieron Pollard vs KKR Mumbai 2016

17 Ishan Kishan vs KKR Kolkata 2018

17 Hardik Pandya vs KKR Kolkata 2019

17 Kieron Pollard vs CSK Delhi 2021

Ishan Kishan announced his arrival in the form at the right time and in the game where his team needed his big-hitting prowess the most. In the powerplay, Ishan scored 63 off 22 and it was the fourth-highest individual powerplay score in IPL history.

Most runs in Powerplay in IPL:

87 Suresh Raina vs PBKS Mumbai 2014

74 Adam Gilchrist vs DC Centurion 2009

63 Ishan Kishan vs SRH Abu Dhabi 2021 *

62 David Warner v KKR Hyderabad 2017

Thanks to Kishan's bit hits, Mumbai were off to a flier in the first six overs as the five-time champions reached 83/1 in the powerplay. The southpaw was dismissed for 84 off 32 deliveries when he edged Umran Malik to be caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers in a game which they seek to win by more than 171 runs.

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bat first, no choice (smiles). The numbers are pretty scary, but we are going to give it all. Let's hope we can come out and do what we love to do. It's important to enjoy the game as well. It's been an on and off-season for us. This is a great opportunity for us to do something that's never been done before."