IPL 2021: Jolt to Mumbai Indians: Wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More tests Covid 19 positive

The former Indian cricketer is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated as per the health guidelines issued by the BCCI for the IPL 2021. MI are playing the inaugural game of the IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 9.

"Mumbai Indians' scout and wicket keeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated," the defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians said in an official statement on Tuesday (April 6).

"Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols," the release added.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that two ground staff members and one plumber tested positive for coronavirus at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Capitals on April 10. Sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday confirmed the development. It has also come to the fore that in order to conduct the IPL 2021 matches safely at the Wankhede, the ground staff members would not be travelling and they will be staying in the stadium itself.

RCB's Devdutt Padikkal, Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel, and KKR's Nitish Rana are the three players to have tested positive for Covid-19. However, Nitish has now recovered and he has also started training along with the KKR squad. Devdutt too has been tested negative since and would be joining the RCB bubble at the earliest, even though him playing the opening match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai looks a distant possibility.