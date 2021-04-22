IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK; Eoin Morgan fined for slow over rate

In Match 15 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Faf du Plessis' magnificent 95 not out and Deepak Chahar's impressive four-wicket haul powered CSK to an 18-run win over KKR on Wednesday (April 21) night.

In the high-scoring game, CSK posted 220 for three and then managed to bowl out KKR for 202.

"Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 21," the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Morgan was fined Rs 12 lakh," it added.

KKR vs CSK, Match Report: Du Plessis sends CSK top despite thrilling KKR run chase

As per the IPL guidelines, the captain of the erring team is docked Rs 12 lakh on the first instance of slow over-rate.

On the second instance during the season, the fine for the captain is doubled (24 lakh) while every other member of the playing XI is penalised with a 25 per cent deduction from the match fee or Rs 6 lakh -- whichever is lesser.

This was Morgan's first offence of the season. The win lifted CSK to the top of the table with six points from four matches, while KKR slipped to sixth.

KKR next takes on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 24) at the same venue.

The CSK locks horns with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in what is literally the Southern Derby a day later.