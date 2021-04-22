IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK; It was difficult to comeback: Eoin Morgan

In Match 15 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium, CSK posted a big total of 220 for three after being asked to bat and then reduced KKR to 31 for five.

Andrew Russell (54) and Pat Cummins (66 not out) then went on a six-hitting spree to keep KKR in the hunt before they were bowled out for 202 in 19.1 overs.

"It's (pulse) quite high at the moment. What a hell of a game of cricket. Certainly from the position we were in after our powerplay, we probably didn't think we would get as close as we did," Morgan said at the post-match presentation.

"But Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik really did put a partnership together, once you do that taking advantage of the conditions here, it's very difficult to stop.

"A partnership going in that manner and then following that Pat Cummins the way he played really gave us every chance towards the end. Tremendous fight from our middle and lower order which is all you can ask for when you lose wickets upfront like that," he added.

Defending 220, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar (4/29) produced a sensational spell, claiming four wickets, while Lungi Ngidi (3/28) captured one to leave KKR tottering at 31 for 5 in less than six overs.

Despite the Russell-Cummins partnership, KKR fell short by 18 runs as the win helped CSK to move to the top of the IPL 2021 standings.

KKR next take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the same venue on Saturday (April 24).

For CSK, it is the Southern Derby up next as they lock horns with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday (April 25).