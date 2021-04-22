IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK; It was quite easy in the end: MS Dhoni

In Match 15 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium, CSK posted a big total of 220 for three after being asked to bat and then reduced KKR to 31 for five.

Andrew Russell (54) and Pat Cummins (66 not out) went on a six-hitting spree to keep KKR in the hunt before being bowled out for 202 in 19.1 overs.

"Quite easy in a game like this. From the 16th over onwards the contest was between the fast bowler and the batsman. You can't do too much. Can't put a different field. It's about you vs me. The side that has won is a side that has executed slightly better," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

"You don't want to take too many early wickets. Big hitters coming in, 200 runs, there's only one way they'll play. Not much you can do. The only option was Jadeja. It was turning, was a bit dry."

Despite putting up 220 on board, Dhoni felt it was a chaseable total.

"If they would've had more wickets, could've been different. There's no good reason if you've scored, the opposition can't score.

Sent into bat, Faf du Plessis (95 not out) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) knocked the daylight out of KKR bowlers, adding 115 for the opening wicket to lay the foundation.

"The batting has been really good. Rutu is somebody who has shown his class in the last IPL. You always need to assess where he is mentally. Once when he was off guard, I just asked him how are you feeling today," Dhoni said.

"When you put a question like that, you wait for the reactions, you see what's in his eyes. There was enough in his reactions to suggest he wasn't rattled."

CSK, who are now on top of IPL 2021 standings, take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in what is literally the Southern Derby on Sunday (April 25).