IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK Stats and Records preview: Dhoni, Karthik and Du Plessis approach milestones

oi-Mark Hoover

Bengaluru, April 21: In the second game of the double header, Kolkata Knight Riders clash with Chennai Super Kings in Match 15 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 21).

Eoin Morgan-led KKR come into today's match on the back of one win in three, while their opponents MS Dhoni's CSK head into the contest on the back of back-to-back wins, having lost their campaign opener.

KKR opened their campaign with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but lost the following two games to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. CSK, on the other hand, bounced back from their IPL 2021 opener defeat to Delhi Capitals with comprehensive wins over Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Morgan's side have struggled in run chases at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, they will hope for their luck to change as they prepare to play their first match of the season in Mumbai, where the runs are little easier to come by.

But, they will be up against Dhoni's men, who have played all their 3 matches at the Wankhede Stadium and the men in yellow will look to keep their winning streak intact on Wednesday (April 21).

Both teams will look for wins to climb up the standings and the match will also see some players close in on personal milestones during Wednesday's second match of the double header. Here myKhel takes a quick look at the players chasing records in KKR vs CSK 2021:

6000 Runs - Faf du Plessis needs 1 more run to complete 6000 runs in T20 (overall) cricket.

150 Dismissals - MS Dhoni needs 2 dismissals to complete 150 dismissals in IPL. He has taken 109 catches and has 39 stumpings to his name so far in the Indian Premier League.

200 Appearances - Dinesh Karthik is set to play his 200th IPL match and he will become only the third player to achieve the feat after Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

200 Sixes - Suresh Raina needs 2 sixes to complete 200 sixes and 2 fours to complete 500 fours in IPL. The veteran Indian batsman also needs 52 runs to complete 5500 runs in the cash-rich league.

150 Wickets - Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur are 1 scalp each away from their 50th IPL wicket.

Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here