IPL 2021: KKR vs DC: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Delhi now have 16 points and a team with that many points have never missed the knockouts berth. But they would want to eliminate even the theoretical possibilities of a last-minute mathematical tangle and secure the playoff berth at the earliest.

On the other hand, a win is quite mandatory for KKR as a defeat will leave them with a big task of winning the remaining three matches and even that may not guarantee them a place in the knockouts.

Here's MyKhel's Dream11, Match predictions and Possible 11s for you to indulge in.

1. Squads Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer. Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod. 2. Possible Playing 11 Delhi Capitals: Prithivi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell/Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy. 3. Dream11 Shikhar Dhawan, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk0, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Anrich Nortje. 4. Match prediction Delhi Capitals holds a clear edge because they are one of the form sides in IPL 2021. However, writing off KKR will be naïve but as of now the Pant-led side has a good advantage.