IPL 2021: KKR vs MI: Five-wicket man Andre Russell creates rare record, joins Ishant Sharma

Russell came to bowl in the 18th over walked away with a five-wicket haul in just 12 balls as the Knight Riders restricted Mumbai to 152 all out in 20 overs. This was the second time, Mumbai were limited to a total below 160 in IPL 2021 as they were made 159 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 19.

Russell dismissed Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar to complete the joint quickest five-wicket haul in the history of the IPL. Ishant Sharma also had a 12-ball five-wicket haul against now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Russell's 5/15 was also the best figures against Mumbai Indians in the IPL and others are 5/27 by Harshal Patel in the first match of the IPL 2021 on Friday last and 4/6 by Rohit Sharma, interestingly now their captain, in 2009 at Centurion. Rohit was then playing for now-extinct Deccan Chargers, and the IPL 2009 was played in South Africa because of general elections in India.

This was also the best bowling figures by a Kolkata Knight Riders bowler. The previous best was 5/19 by West Indian spinner Sunil Narine against Kings XI Punjab at Kolkata in 2012. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy had picked up a 5/20 against Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi during the IPL 2020.

Russell told host broadcaster at innings break: "I have been working very hard behind the scenes, taking the responsibility. There's a possibility of going for runs in the death over, but there's always a chance to take wickets. I always keep stretching in the field and jogging around, you got to be ready in the 18th over. Bowling against Hardik and Pollard is always a difficult thing, happy we could restrict them. It's always good to get Pollard out early, we all know what he can do."