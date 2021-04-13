IPL 2021: KKR vs MI Match 5 Highlights: Mumbai Indians pull off thrilling 10-run victory of Knight Riders

Bengaluru, April 13: The Kolkata Knight Riders once again fell to their nemesis as Mumbai Indians clinched a 10-run thrilling victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (April13).

The Knights were in control from the onset, but as history has shown, Mumbai once again got the better of the Kolkata team.

After winning the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders, who had won their opening match, opted to field first in Chennai. The Kolkata bowlers put on a phenomenal show with the ball as they bowled out Mumbai for 152 in 20 overs.

Andre Russell turned out sizzling figures. After coming into bowl in the 18th over, Russell picked up a total of five wickets. In his first over, the West Indies all rounder picked up two and then in the final over he pocketed three wickets.

Apart from a cameo from Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai batsmen failed to get going with the willow. After restricting Mumbai to a below par total, the Knights openers handed Kolkata a steady start.

But the Knights slipped from 72/0 to 122/5 and the reason behind their crumble was Rahul Chahar. Picking up a wicket in each of his overs, Chahar took the game away from the Kolkata team. Russell who had impressed with the ball failed with the willow. And Boult's two wicket haul in the final over was the nail in the coffin as KKR once again failed to register a win against Mumbai.

With Tuesday's win Mumbai registered their first win of the season and KKR lost their first match. Both sides now have a win and a loss each.

Here is how the KKR vs MI IPL match panned out: