Cricket
IPL 2021: KKR vs MI Match 5 Highlights: Mumbai Indians pull off thrilling 10-run victory of Knight Riders

By

IPL 2021: KKR vs MI Match 5 Live Updates

Bengaluru, April 13: The Kolkata Knight Riders once again fell to their nemesis as Mumbai Indians clinched a 10-run thrilling victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (April13).

The Knights were in control from the onset, but as history has shown, Mumbai once again got the better of the Kolkata team.

After winning the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders, who had won their opening match, opted to field first in Chennai. The Kolkata bowlers put on a phenomenal show with the ball as they bowled out Mumbai for 152 in 20 overs.

1
50813

Andre Russell turned out sizzling figures. After coming into bowl in the 18th over, Russell picked up a total of five wickets. In his first over, the West Indies all rounder picked up two and then in the final over he pocketed three wickets.

Apart from a cameo from Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai batsmen failed to get going with the willow. After restricting Mumbai to a below par total, the Knights openers handed Kolkata a steady start.

But the Knights slipped from 72/0 to 122/5 and the reason behind their crumble was Rahul Chahar. Picking up a wicket in each of his overs, Chahar took the game away from the Kolkata team. Russell who had impressed with the ball failed with the willow. And Boult's two wicket haul in the final over was the nail in the coffin as KKR once again failed to register a win against Mumbai.

With Tuesday's win Mumbai registered their first win of the season and KKR lost their first match. Both sides now have a win and a loss each.

Here is how the KKR vs MI IPL match panned out:

Auto Refresh Feeds
11:39 pm

End of the match: That's it from this match. Mumbai once again turned out to be KKR's nemesis as the Knights lost from a winning position. While Russell was phenomenal with the ball, he failed with the bat. On the other hand, Rahul Chahar's four wicket haul put Mumbai on the driver's side. After today's match, both KKR and MI now have a win and loss each. Rahul Chahar adjudged the man-of-the-match for his four-wicket haul.

11:17 pm

IPL 2021: KKR vs MI Match 5 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians pull off thrilling 10-run victory of Knight Riders

11:17 pm

It's over. 11 needed off 1. KKR have once again lost to MI

11:15 pm

Back-to-back WICKETS!! Cummins goes for a duck! MI have taken this away. Boult on a hattrick. 12 needed off 6.

11:14 pm

Cummins the new batsman in. 13 needed off 3

11:14 pm

OUT!! Russell crumbles under pressure as Boult strikes. Caught and bowled by Boult. Russell goes for 9 off 15

11:12 pm

Another single. Russell on strike.

11:10 pm

Single to begin the final over. Russell gets off strike. Karthik on strike

11:09 pm

15 needed of the final over

11:08 pm

A dot. Knights leaving this too late. Another defeat at the hands of their nemesis?

11:08 pm

Four singles so far. Karthik on strike. Will he go for a boundary?

11:07 pm

Two singles to begin the over. KKR need a boundary to ease the pressure. The run rate has cross 10 at this stage. 16 needed from 9

11:04 pm

Krunal's superb spell comes to an end. In his four over spell Krunal Pandya picked up one wicket and gave away just 13 runs. 19 need off the last two

11:02 pm

DROPPED!! Pollard sends it way up. In the air for a long time, Bumrah keeps his eyes on it but fails to take it. Relief in KKR camp

11:00 pm

22 needed off the last 3 overs. Can the Knights stop their losing run against MI. Chahar's brilliant spell have opened the game up. But with Russell and Karthik in the middle the ask can be a very easy one

10:58 pm

Free hit and Russell whacks it down the leg side for an important boundary.

10:57 pm

Free Hit! Russell on strike and this could hurt Mumbai

10:56 pm

The game which looked set it KKR's favour is wide open now. Knights need 29 off 21 to win

10:54 pm

A dot to begin Bumrah's over

10:53 pm

DROPPED!! That could have been the turning point! Krunal Pandya unable to follow through as Pollard is dropped on 0.

10:51 pm

KKR need 31 from 28. Two new batsman at the crease. Both Karthik and Russell capable of easily finishing this off

10:47 pm

WICKET!! And that's another wicket down, Shakib al Hasan goes for 9 off 9. Suryakumar Yadav picks him up at deep square. Suddenly the game has come alive for MI

10:45 pm

WICKET!! And Chahar removes Rana on his last ball. 4 wickets in 4 overs as Rana goes for 57 off 47. KKR need 31 off 30

10:44 pm

FOUR!! A superb delivery but unfortunate for Chahar as it goes past de Kock for a boundary

10:41 pm

Chahar in for his last over

10:41 pm

9 runs come off Rohit's over. 40 needed off 36 for Knights to win

10:39 pm

FOUR!! Nearly gets a wicket but it goes past fine leg for a boundary

10:38 pm

Looks like he's fine. Back to the game then!

10:36 pm

Captain Rohit Sharma coming on to bowl! But the MI captain twists his ankle just before releasing the ball. His boots are off and medics are checking him out

10:34 pm

Shakib al Hasan the new batsman in

10:33 pm

WICKET!! Eoin Morgan departs! It's gone high but Jansen makes no mistake at deep midwicket to end the skipper's innings. Chahar picks up his third for the evening. The KKR skipper goes for 7 off 7

10:31 pm

50 up for Nitish Rana! 13th IPL half-century from Rana.

10:29 pm

FOUR to begin Chahar's third over

10:28 pm

Good over for Knights as 12 runs come off it. KKR need 56 from 48 balls

10:27 pm

FOUR! Superb shot from Morgan as pulls it past third man for a boundary

10:26 pm

FOUR! Down the leg side for a boundary.

10:24 pm

Good over from Chahar as he picks up a wicket and gives away just four runs. KKR need 68 from 54 balls

10:22 pm

Captain Morgan in at No. 4

10:21 pm

OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rahul Tripathi goes for 5 off 5. Chahar picks up his second wicket of the evening.

10:18 pm

10 overs done. 8 runs come off the over. Midway through the chase KKR are at 81/1 Knight Riders need 72 from 60 to win

10:16 pm

FOUR!! Powerful pull shot from Rana as he goes away for a boundary

10:13 pm

Chance for MI! But Tripathi's safe as it lands in no man's land. KKR at 73/1 after 9 overs

10:12 pm

WICKET! Shubman Gill doesn't have enough on this one as he finds Pollard. Gill goes for 33 off 24. Chahar hands MI a wicket. KKR at 72/1 after 8.5 overs

10:11 pm

SIX!! Gill whacks this wide of long on for a maximum

10:10 pm

FOUR! A boundary to start Chahar's over. Gill times it well as sends it past deep backward square leg

10:07 pm

12 overs come off Pollards over. KKR at 61 for no loss after eight overs

10:06 pm

FOUR! Rana smashes it away for a second consecutive boundary

10:06 pm

SIX!! Rana keeps the boundary count flowing as he sends this wide of deep midwicket

09:59 pm

50 runs come off the Gill-Rana partnership off 43 deliveries.

09:57 pm

FOUR! A third boundary to end the over. Good over for KKR as 13 runs come off the final over of powerplay. At the end of powerplay KKR are at 45/0

09:56 pm

Back-to-back boundaries from Shubman Gill. The first one goes over mid-on, while the second one beats deep square

09:51 pm

Good over from Krunal as just four runs come off it

09:48 pm

Krunal Pandya replacing Boult. A single to begin the over

09:47 pm

FOUR! A beautiful shot as he sends it past the bowler to end the over with a boundary. 9 runs off the over, KKR at 28/0

09:44 pm

FOUR! The second delivery runs away for four as Rana times it well past fine leg

09:43 pm

Bumrah comes into the attack as he replaces Jansen

09:42 pm

Good over for KKR as 11 runs come off it. Knights at 19/0 after 3 overs

09:40 pm

FOUR! Rana picking up the pace after two quiet overs. Rana times is well past deep midwicket for the second boundary of the over

09:39 pm

SIX!! A comfortable six over cover! Rana goes down the track and sends it over extra cover for the first maximum of the innings.

09:37 pm

Good over from Jansen as only four runs come off the second over. KKR at 8/0 after two overs

09:35 pm

Just the boundary of the first over. Jansen to bowl the second

09:30 pm

FOUR!! And the chase starts with a boundary! Nitish Rana gets off with a boundary again

09:22 pm

It was the Russell show in the end. Being 86/1 at one stage, Mumbai Indians were bowled out for 152 in 20 overs. The KKR bowlers were phenomenal and did their bit tonight. It's over to the batsmen now to chase down this below par score and register a second win on the trot.

09:16 pm

The Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers enjoyed a good outing as they restricted Mumbai Indians to 152. Andre Russell bowled a phenomenal spell. Russell bowled two overs and picked up five wickets.

09:14 pm

WICKET!! Third wicket off the over for Andre Russell. Five wicket haul for Andre Russell!

09:13 pm

On a hattrick, but it lands in no balls land as Boult is safe.

09:12 pm

CAUGHT!! Jasprit Bumrah caught by Shakib al Hasan in the deep! Wicket no. 4 for Andre Russell.

09:11 pm

CAUGHT!!! Krunal Pandya finds Prasidh Krishna at short leg. Pandya goes for 15 for 9. Russell picks up his third wicket of the evening.

09:10 pm

Back-to-back boundaries from Krunal Pandya. 150 comes up for MI.

09:09 pm

FOUR! Good start to the final over.

09:09 pm

FOUR! Top edge, Krunal Pandya sends this past fine leg. 12 runs come off the penultimate over.

09:06 pm

FOUR leg byes! Beats Bhajji at fine leg

09:02 pm

Rahul Chahar the new batsman in

09:01 pm

OUT!! Second wicket for Russell in the same over! Marco Jansen goes for a duck as he finds Pat Cummins at deep point

08:59 pm

KKR bowlers have been superb this evening

08:58 pm

WICKET!!! Caught behind! Russell strikes as soon as he comes in. He removes his big-hitting West Indies counterpart as Pollard goes for 5 off 8.

08:57 pm

Good over from Prasidh Krishna as he picks up an important wicket and gives away just 6 runs. Russell comes in for his death over duties. MI at 125/5 after 17 overs

08:54 pm

One Pandya brother replaces the other. Krunal Pandya the new batsman in

08:53 pm

OUT!! Prasidh Krishna gets a wicket as Hardik Pandya gets it wrong this time. Russell waits for it at mid-off and takes a safe catch. Pandya goes for 15 off 17. MI at 123/5 after 16.5 overs

08:51 pm

FOUR! A boundary to begin Prasidh Krishna's over.

08:51 pm

FOUR! A lucky escape for Pollard as he gets the only boundary of the over. And that brings an end to Cummins spell. He has been brilliant today giving away 24 runs and picking up twi important wickets

08:49 pm

Big hitting Pollard the new man in

08:47 pm

WICKET!! BOWLED! And he delivers once again as he removes captain Rohit Sharma. Just when the MI skipper was picking the pace up of his innings, Cummins picks up the important wicket. Rohit Sharma has to go for 43 off 32.

08:45 pm

Cummins in for his final over. A single to begin

08:44 pm

FOUR! Rohit picking up the pace of his innings now. Rohit sends this past third man for a boundary.

08:37 pm

Another expensive over as 12 runs come off it. MI at 106/3 after 14 overs

08:36 pm

SIX!! Rohit joins the party as he sends it into the stands over deep mid wicket for his first maximum of the evening.

08:35 pm

FOUR!! Pandya gets his first boundary of the evening as he smacks it over midwicket.

08:33 pm

Morgan brings Prasidh Krishna back. Krishna leaked 16 runs in his first over

08:30 pm

Varun Chakravarthy replacing Shakib al Hasan. A dot to begin the over

08:28 pm

Good over from Cummins as he picks up a wicket and gives away only three runs. MI at 91/3 after 12 overs

08:26 pm

Hardik Pandya the new batsman in

08:25 pm

OUT!! And Ishan Kishan back to the dugout before he can get started! Superb catch from Prasidh Krishna at fine leg as Cummins picks up a wicket on the first delivery of the over. Kishan goes for 1 off 3. KKR take back control with two quick wickets

08:21 pm

OUT!! And Shakib removes the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav. A good catch from Shubman Gill as SKY goes for 56 off 36. Important wicket for the Knights. MI at 82/2 after 10.3 overs

08:16 pm

SIX!!! 50 up or Suryakumar Yadav. SKY skies it as he brings up his 12th half-century in style with a maximum! A huge 99 mtrs six as he sends it out of the park

08:13 pm

Cummins replaces Prasidh after that expensive over. A single to begin the tenth over.

08:11 pm

Another good over from Shakib as no boundaries come off it. MI at 70/1 after 9 overs

08:06 pm

6-4-4! Suryakumar in rampaging form as he hammers Krishna. Expensive over from Krishna at 16 runs comes off it. MI at 64/1 after 8 overs.

08:05 pm

FOUR!! Two consecutive boundaries from SKY

08:04 pm

SIX!! Suryakumar places it beautifully towards deep midwicket as it crashes into the boundary ropes for the first maximum of the evening!

08:02 pm

Prasidh Krishna replacing Pat Cummins

08:00 pm

Just singles off the over as six runs come off Shakib's over. MI at 48/1 after 7 overs

07:58 pm

At the end of the powerplay Mumbai Indians are at 42/1. After that early wicket, the defending champions have quickly recovered to keep the scoreboard ticket. Shakib to bowl the seventh

07:55 pm

FOUR!! And SKY keeps the boundaries flowing. Suryakumar finds the gap as it races away past cover point for a boundary

07:54 pm

Pat Cummins bowls the final over of the powerplay, replaces Shakib. Three consecutive dots to begin

07:52 pm

FOUR! A boundary from Rohit to finish the over. 9 runs came off the over. MI at 37/1 after 5 overs

07:49 pm

SKY hammered Bhajji from the minute he came into bat. MI recovered quickly after the early wicket

07:48 pm

Quiet over from Shakib as only four runs come off it. MI at 28/1 after four overs

07:45 pm

Shakib comes into the attack. A single to begin the over

07:44 pm

FOUR! Third boundary of the over from Suryakumar! What a start from SKY. After a quiet first over from Harbhajan, the spinner leaks 14 runs in his second over. MI at 24/1 after 3 overs

07:43 pm

FOUR! Another boundary and SKY places this one between long-on and deep midwicket

07:42 pm

FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav off the mark with a boundary once again! Perfect start to his innings

07:39 pm

OUT!! Superb catch by Rahul Tripathi! de Kock goes into the shot too early. Tripathi comes running in from long on and keeps his eyes on the ball as he takes a superb catch. Varun Chakravarthy hands KKR the first breakthrough of the evening. Quinton de Kock has to go for 2 off 6.

07:36 pm

FOUR! The first boundary of the innings! Rohit pulls it over midwicket to get the first boundary of the evening for MI

07:35 pm

A dot to begin Varun Chakravarthy's over

07:34 pm

Good start from Harbhajan as only three runs come off the first over.

07:31 pm

Harbhajan handed the new ball again. Rohit on strike. A single to begin the day's proceedings

07:27 pm

It's time for the match to get underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The KKR team in a huddle. Umpires walk in.

07:09 pm

Morgan opts to bowl first and says the reason is that it’s the same wicket as the other night and they aren’t sure if dew will come in or not. Rohit would have opted to bowl first as well.

07:07 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders' playing XI:

07:07 pm

Mumbai Indians' playing XI:

07:06 pm

One change in the Mumbai line-up: Quinton de Kock replaces Chris Lynn.

07:05 pm

KKR remain unchanged for the second game of the season. No Sunil Narine still.

07:00 pm

Heads is the call. KKR win the toss and opts to bowl first

06:59 pm

A minute away from the toss. Will we see some massive shots at the Chidambaram Stadium tonight?

06:32 pm

Half an hour to go for the toss: KKR will look to stop their rut against MI. In the last five meetings, MI have been the dominant side four times, while the Knights have won just once. The Morgan-led side have lost three in a row to Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai and after their dominating show against Sunrisers, Knights will look to get the better of the defending champions.

06:07 pm

An hour to go for the toss as the MA Chidambaram Stadium. What will be the playing XIs for both sides. Will MI and KKR stick to their opening day combinations or will we see a lot of changes. Stay tuned as we bring you the line-ups for tonight's clash!

05:40 pm

KKR new recruit Harbhajan Singh bowled just the first over in the opening match. Captain Morgan said it was strategy. Will we see the experienced Bhajji in the Knights' line-up tonight?

05:00 pm

Two hours to go for the toss! Stay tuned as we bring you the pitch report, playing XI and toss updates.

04:53 pm

Mumbai began the season on a losing note. But playing in his first match for MI, Chris Lynn put on a good show with the willow. Lynn will look to score big tonight against his former side.

04:49 pm

The Knights were a confident side in their opener. But Nitish Rana was the standout player for the team and the KKR opener led from the front with a brisk 80. Will we see another blistering knock tonight? Stay tuned for the updates.

04:47 pm

Eoin Morgan-led KKR and Rohit Sharma-led MI got their season off to contrasting starts. While the Knight Riders put up a dominant show in their opening match, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians once again lost their IPL opener, going down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

04:44 pm

Hello & welcome to mykhel’s coverage of the fifth match of the IPL season. A clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will get the second round matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League underway. Tonight’s IPL clash will see former champions KKR face defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

