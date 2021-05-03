IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB Stats and Records Preview: Virat Kohli closes in on a big milestone

From leading the table with four wins on the trot, the Virat Kohli-led team has slipped to the third spot at the halfway stage after suffering two defeats from their last three matches. Kohli - who would be chasing some personal milestones in the match - will be aiming his team to get to the winning ways.

The onus would be on their famed batting lineup of Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to start firing once again and put pressure on the KKR batsmen.

When the last time these two teams met, RCB came out victorious with a 38-run win.

IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Preview, Date, Time, Venue, Team News, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

Having started the season with much promise under Eoin Morgan, KKR so far have failed to inspire, suffering five defeats in seven matches. They are at the sixth spot in the eight-team table, staring at early elimination for the third season in a row.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

The biggest letdown for KKR this season has been their top-order batting as the top three Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi have failed to give the team a decent start.

Apart from teams aiming to put up a better show, some players would be chasing personal milestones in the match.

Here myKhel takes a look at the players closing in on records and milestones ahead of the RCB vs KKR match:

1. Virat Kohli needs 71 more runs to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. He'll join the elite club of players like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and David Warner.

2. Virat Kohli is set to play his 200th IPL match today and he will become only the 5th player after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina to play 200 IPL games. Also, Kohli will be playing his 200th game for RCB and become the first player to feature in 200 games for a franchise in the IPL.

3. Tonight will be KKR's 200th IPL game. KKR will become the fourth team after Mumbai Indians, RCB and DC to play 200 games in the IPL.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan requires 36 runs to reach 1000 IPL runs for KKR.

5. Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik needs 54 more runs to achieve the milestone of 4000 runs in IPL.