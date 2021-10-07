IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Stats and Records preview: Miller, Morgan, Narine approach milestones

While Eoin Morgan-led KKR head into the second match of Thursday's double-header on the back of a six wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sanju Samson's RR are fresh from a demoralising defeat to Mumbai Indians.

A huge margin win, puts KKR ahead in the race to finish inside the top four, while RR will play for pride and look to finish their campaign on a high.

Fourth-placed KKR, who have beaten the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, SRH and Mumbai Indians in their second phase campaign, have suffered defeats to CSK and Punjab Kings so far in the UAE leg.

1

4-2021

RR, on the other hand, were in the race for the play-off spot until their defeat to MI. In the UAE, Royals have victories over CSK and PBKS, but have defeats against RCB, SRH and Delhi Capitals.

In the head-to-head battle, there is very little to separate the two teams as KKR edges RR 12-11 in their 24 meetings in IPL with one match ending in No Result.

The Kolkata-based side have won 3 times in the last 5 meetings against the Royals. However, Royals have already beaten KKR in the reverse fixture back in April by 6 wickets in a low-scoring contest.

In meetings in UAE, KKR did the double over RR in the 2020 season when both matches took place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. But Royals got the better of KKR in the 2014 season at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhai, which saw a super over finish.

Tonight's clash will be the first time when the two sides face each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where KKR defeated SRH, while RR lost to MI, and both matches were a low-scoring affair.

IPL 2021 Match 54: KKR vs RR: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

In the 24 encounters between both the teams, chasing team has won on 12 occasions, while 11 have ended in victories for the team that batted first. KKR have won 3 times when batting first and 9 times when chasing, while RR have 3 wins when chasing and 8 wins when batting first, including the two super over finishes.

Here is a look at the statistical preview and players approaching milestones heading into IPL 2021, Match 54, KKR vs RR:

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik is two boundaries away from 400 fours in IPL.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan is 27 runs away from becoming the 13th player to score 1000 runs for the Kolkata-based franchise.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine is 74 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. Narine (419) is also two scalps away from overtaking Imran Tahir (420) to the second position for the leading wicket-takers in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller needs 26 runs to score 2000 IPL runs, in doing so he will become only the sixth South African to achieve this feat in the IPL.

▶ Rajasthan Royals spinner Shreyas Gopal is 2 scalps away from 50 IPL wickets.

▶ Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone if selected has a chance to cross a milestone as the England all-rounder is 14 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Rajasthan Royals have a catch success percentage of 72% in this edition of the Indian Premier League, the second poorest after Mumbai Indians (70%), they have dropped 18 of their 64 chances presented to them.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders have alternated between a loss and a win in their last four matches in the IPL, winning their most recent outing against Rajasthan Royals (October 3); Rajasthan Royals have one win from their last five matches (L4).

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders have won their last two matches against Rajasthan Royals at the United Arab Emirates, losing only their first encounter in the country; however, KKR lost their match against RR earlier this season in India (April 24).