IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH, Match 49 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH, Match 49 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bengaluru, Oct. 3: In match 49 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

Already out of the playoff race, Sunrisers will look to spoil Kolkata's chances of making it to the knockout berths. The Knights need to win all their matches hereon to keep their chances alive.

Sunrisers became the only team to crash out of the playoff race. Four teams, including the Knight Riders, are tied with 10 points in the middle of the table, with net runrate becoming a crucial factor.

The Knights who lost their previous game to the Punjab Kings will look to regroup quickly and bounce back to collect two important points. Ahead of the match, the Knights are placed fourth on the points table with five wins from twelve matches. Sunrisers are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins from 11 matches.

Both sides head into the game on the back of losses. In the reverse fixture this season, Kolkata defeated the struggling Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers by 10 runs.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match:

05:04 pm

Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage match no. 49 of the IPL. In tonight's second game, the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 7:30pm IST.

Story first published: Sunday, October 3, 2021, 13:14 [IST]
