IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders | List of players KKR may release, retain and sign from mega auction

1. KKR may release these big stars
Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Green, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson (The Kiwi pacer could be bought back from the auction), Pat Cummins.
2. KKR may retain these big stars
One team could be allowed to retain five players in the IPL auction 2021. The Kolkata Knight Riders may choose to retain these five: Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Varun Chakravarthy.
3. 5 players KKR would like to sign
Rahul Tewatia, Parthiv Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Anrich Nortje, Ravi Bishnoi.
4. Future of Eoin Morgan as KKR captain
Morgan has taken over KKR captain in IPL 2020 when their campaign has already spiralled into an abyss of inconsistency under Dinesh Karthik. In the first phase, Morgan often did not get a chance to bat higher up the order and when he took over as captain the England skipper had to continue to bat lower down the order. In short, Morgan never really got a chance to make an impression as a batsman and captain.
Hopefully, the KKR management will offer Morgan another tournament to build a team and showcase his talent as batsman and skipper as he was allowed to do with England. The Knight Riders could be very beneficial.