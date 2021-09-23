Cricket
IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Match 34 Live Updates: Mumbai, Kolkata battle in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 34 of IPL 2021
Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 34 of IPL 2021

Abu Dhabi, September 23: Reigning champions Mumbai Indians will look to get back to winning ways when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 34 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 23).

Fourth-placed MI, who are currently on 8 points after 8 matches, will look to avoid another slip up in their quest for a play-off spot after suffering a 20-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their second phase opener.

KKR, on the other hand, will look to build on their dominating 9-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore and pip MI to the fourth spot with another win.

KKR, who are currently in sixth place with 6 points from 8 matches, have the chance to go above Mumbai Indians and into the top four thanks to their better net run-rate compared to others who will be on same points.

However, Eoin Morgan-led side will be aware of their past record against Mumbai Indians as they have beaten the defending champions only 6 times in 28 meetings between the two sides in IPL. But in T20 format that may count for less.

Can KKR secure their fourth win of the season and push themselves into a play-off spot? Or will MI bounce back from their loss to CSK? Will Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya return for MI?

Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021, Match 34, MI vs KKR:

04:59 pm

Fourth-placed Mumbai Indians will look to maintain their top four status, while Kolkata Knight Riders, who have a better NRR, will look to pip their opponents from tonight to fourth place. The high-voltage clash will start at 7.30 PM IST.

04:46 pm

Hello all! Good evening and welcome to the live updates of match 34 of IPL 2021 between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Match 34 September 23 2021, 07:30 PM
Mumbai
Kolkata
Story first published: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 16:10 [IST]
