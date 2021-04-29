IPL 2021: MI vs RR, Match 23: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Chasing a below-par total of 172, on a pitch that was conducive for batting Mumbai Indians reached home with nine balls to spare and broke the two-match losing streak. The Rohit Sharma-led side first restricted Rajasthan Royals from scoring big after electing to chase and later overhauled the target with ease.

Rahul Chahar (2/32) and Quinton de Kock (70* off 50) were the stars for Mumbai even as the rest of the players played an equally important role in their side's dominant win.

IPL 2021, MI vs RR Match Report: Quinton de Kock guides Mumbai Indians to seven-wicket win

Earlier in the day, MI bowlers performed exceedingly well as they prevented Rajasthan Royals from posting a big total on the board. The Royals were off to a brisk start in the power play as the opening pair of Jos Buttler (41 off 32) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (32 off 20) laid the foundation with their 66-run stand in 7.4 overs.

Both Buttler and Jaiswal were dismissed by Mumbai leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (2/33) off his successive overs and that gave Mumbai bowlers an opportunity to choke the flow of runs for Royals.

IPL 2021: MI vs RR Match 24 Highlights: Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar help Mumbai register an emphatic win

Buttler - who was looking in fine touch - was dismissed by Chahar having been stumped by Quinton De Kock on the very next delivery after hitting his second maximum of the innings. Yashasvi gave a simple return catch to Chahar in the leggie's next over.

Later Shivam Dube (35 off 31 balls; 2x4, 2x6) and Sanju Samson (42 off 27) conjured 57 runs for the third wicket, with the Mumbaikar playing aggressive shots. But Samson was clean bowled by Trent Boult's perfect yorker.

Dube became Jasprit Bumrah's victim in the pacer's final over. Bumrah was at his economical best as he finished with 1/15 from his 4 overs. Mumbai thus kept things tight for RR in the death overs and restricted them to 171/4.

In response, Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma (14) and Quinton de Kock gave Mumbai a fine start as they put up 49 for the first wicket. After Rohit's dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav (16), Krunal Pandya (39) strung crucial partnerships with De Kock and kept MI in control. Kieron Pollard hit the winning boundary for MI as De Kock remained unbeaten on 70* after hitting his first half-century of the tournament.

After losing the match, RR captain Samson conceded that they didn't put enough runs on the board on the Delhi pitch where the ball was coming nicely on the bat.

Here are the highlights of MI vs RR 2021 post-match presentation:

Man-of-the-Match: Quinton de Kock (MI) - 70* off 50

Vivo perfect catch: Jos Buttler (RR) - Catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Safari Super Striker: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 32 off 20

Dream11 game-changer: Quinton de Kock (MI)

Unacademy Sixes Award: Jos Buttler (RR) - 3 sixes

Cred Power player: Quinton de Kock (MI) - 29 off 19 in the power play

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Quinton de Kock (MI).