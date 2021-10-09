IPL 2021, MI vs SRH: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match; Ishan Kishan sweeps Post Match Presentation

The Rohit Sharma-led side posted a massive 235 for nine, batting first, in their must-win match against SRH. After batters did their job to propel their side to a daunting total, the bowlers were faced with the tough task of restricting the opposition under 64 runs to qualify for the playoffs.

Manish Pandey - who led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of Kane Williamson - scored a brilliant 69* off 41 deliveries and played a captain's knock. SRH were off to a flying start in the powerplay and their openers Jason Roy (34) and Abhishek Sharma (33) forged a partnership of 64 runs for the first wicket to officially knock the five-time champions out of the season. After Roy's dismissal, Sharma kept ticking the scoreboard with acting captain Pandey but he didn't last long either.

While the rest of the batters kept departing at the other end, Manish - who was making a comeback into the side after missing a couple of games - impressed with his unbeaten knock as SRH reached 193 for eight in the run chase.

Trent Boult was the most economical bowler for Mumbai as he finished with 1/30 while Jasprit Bumrah (2/39), Nathan Coulter-Nile (2/40) and James Neesham (2/28) picked up a couple of wickets each.

Earlier in the day, Ishan Kishan smashed 84 off 32 balls and Suryakumar Yadav 82 off 40 balls as MI batters came all guns blazing against Hyderabad bowlers. Both Ishan and Suryakumar were under tremendous pressure due to their lack of form in the UAE-leg of the IPL 14 but their knocks in this game will augur them well for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

Here are the highlights from the post-match presentation ceremony of MI vs SRH 2021:

Full List of Award Winners (Prize Money INR 1 Lakh for every award)

Man of the match: Ishan Kishan (MI) - 84 of 32 balls

Vivo perfect catch: Mohammed Nabi (SRH) - took five catches in the match

Safari Super Striker: Ishan Kishan (MI) - 84 off 32 balls - strike rate of 262.50

Dream11 Game Changer: Ishan Kishan (MI)

Unacademy Let's Crack It Sixes Award: Ishan Kishan (MI) - 4 sixes

CRED Power player: Ishan Kishan (MI)

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Suryakumar Yadav (MI).

What did the captains and the player of the match say?

Manish Pandey, losing captain (SRH):

(On his fitness) It was really hot, and it was an intense 20 overs. My calves are a bit cramped. I think the surface was the best of the tournament.

(On the team's performance tonight) We knew MI would come hard at us and they did. Our fast bowlers gave away a few extra runs that cost us in the end, but this was the best pitch of the tournament.

(On team's journey this season) We had a lot of changes in the side, that didn't work for us. We were struggling in the first few games too and had to pull ourselves up in the second leg but the whole team didn't put in complete performances, despite some really good individual performances.

Rohit Sharma, winning captain (MI):

(On additional pressure on the franchise due to 5 titles?) When you play for a franchise like Mumbai, you are always expected to go out and perform. I wouldn't call that as pressure. More than anything, it's expectations.

(On the decision to drop big players) It was very tough, I want to back the players and keep the same squad going.

(On the overall journey and what went wrong for the side) We have had an on and off-season this time around. We have had a fabulous run as a franchise. It was wonderful to be part of this set-up, we can be very proud of that. We were getting momentum in Delhi and there was a break, that didn't help the team. It was a collective failure of the group. Very happy with the win today, we gave everything, I am sure it was entertaining for the fans as well. They have always been supportive, they have always stood by us. Little disappointed we didn't go through.

(On Ishan Kishan's performance) He is a very talented player, just the right position for him to bat is very crucial. Today was a perfect game for him. That is the situation he likes. It was wonderful to see from the other end.

Ishan Kishan, player of the match (MI):

(On his batting performance) Very good thing for me and for the team to get some runs, and getting into good touch before the World Cup. Was in a good state of mind, was very positive.

(On team's strategy ahead of the match) We had to get somewhere around 250-260, it was the intent and positive intent.

(On his favourite shot in the match) The one I smacked off Malik through the covers - that's the one.

(On finding his rhythm back after early setbacks) In this tournament, you have to be prepared for every circumstance. It's important to be in the right mindset and you need to go with your best form. I had a good chat with Virat bhai, Jasprit bhai also helped me. Even HP, KP were there to support me. Everyone supported me and they said it's a learning stage for you, make sure you learn from here and don't make the same mistakes in the upcoming world cup games. That was the part where I learned from them. I was just taking one point at a time. I would love to open and that's what Virat bhai said - 'you are selected as an opener, you just have to be prepared for that.' In the bigger stage, you need to be prepared for every situation I feel.