IPL 2021: MI vs SRH Updates: Suryakumar Yadav slams quickfire fifty as MI dominate SRH

By

Abu Dhabi, October 8: Manish Pandey made his captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as he came out to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians in their last league match of the tournament here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday (October 8).

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was lucky as the coin landed in his favour in the game which is not just a must-win one but they also need to win by a huge margin of 171 runs to edge Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the top-four spot and book a playoff berth in an incredible fashion.

1
50860

Hyderabad's regular captain Kane Williamson suffered a niggle in his left elbow, hence the team management appointed Manish as the captain of the side. While senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also missing the game and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi is playing his first game in IPL 2021.

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bat first, no choice (smiles). The numbers are pretty scary, but we are going to give it all. Let's hope we can come out and do what we love to do. It's important to enjoy the game as well. It's been an on and off-season for us. This is a great opportunity for us to do something that's never been done before."

1
50860

Talking about his team's performance in this season, the Mumbaikar added, "Our batters haven't come collectively and performed as a team in the UAE leg. But these guys have done exceedingly well for their respective teams. Just can happen. Two changes. Getting Krunal Pandya back and Piyush Chawla back. No Saurabh Tiwary and Jayant Yadav."

Pandey - who stepped into the middle to lead SRH - said, "My first game as IPL captain. Last-minute call. Kane (Williamson) had a niggle on his elbow, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) has a niggle too. We would have batted first too. We will look to bowl first and look to give Bombay a little chance. I know they are going to come all guns blazing but we are ready."

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey(c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul.

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 19:42 [IST]
