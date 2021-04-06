IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Six players who can change course of match

But in this format past records seldom matters especially in the context of Mumbai and Royal Challengers who have multiple match winners. Let's take a look at some of the key players for the first match of the IPL 2021.

1. Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians)

Pollard has been good fettle coming to IPL 2021, evidence by his six sixes in an over against Sri Lanka last month. Pollard is a tower of strength in the lower middle-order of MI. Such is the explosiveness of Pollard that he can even use the last few overs to turn the match on its head.

2. Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)

Don't go by that slender frame of Hardik for he packs massive punch in that. He can send the ball rows over the stadium, take some flying catches and bowl some crucial overs. In short, he is a dream package. Hardik has played some riveting short against the RCB, and he will be eager for them too.

3. Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)

Surya is travelling SKY high now after a successful time against England recently. He is devastating after adding that touch of calmness to his character and batting. He comes in at No 3 and he can play a forceful innings or bat deep and that adaptive nature makes him a dangerous entity.

4. AB de Villiers (RCB)

The old wine has only gotten tastier with the time. AB can still mesmerize opponents and fans with some audacious stroke-play. The South African is the link between top and middle-order and as it has been in the past he will be doing the dual role of enforcer and the glue.

5. Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

The Bengaluru lad has been in sparkling form of late especially in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament where he hammered runs at will. Devdutt might miss the first match as he has been tested positive for Covid 19 and is in isolation. But once back in the middle, Devdutt can inflict severe damage over opponents.

6. Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Maxwell had a dismal IPL 2020 but a player like him will not need too much time to overturn the lean patch. He had a good ODI series against India post the IPL 2020 and will be eager to continue that form into the IPL 2021. Additionally, he is a brilliant fielder and a spinner who can slip in a couple of frugal overs or take a crucial wicket.