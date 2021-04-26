IPL 2021: PBKS vs KKR: Bishnoi pulls of one of the best catches of the season to remove Sunil Narine

Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the struggling Kolkata side restricted Punjab to 123/9. After restricting the Punjab side to the lowest total this season, the Knight Riders chase got off to a dismal start as they lost three quick wickets within the first three overs.

After Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill had been removed in the first two overs, the young Ravi Bishnoi produced one of the best catches of the ongoing season as Sunil Narine went back to the dugout without opening his account.

The Knights were struggling 17/2 and on the final ball of the third over, Narine looked like he had connected the length ball as he lifted it high towards the leg-side. The young Ravi Bishnoi, standing at deep midwicket, ran around 30 metres, before diving to pick up the ball just before it touched the ground.

The stunning catch might as well be the best of the ongoing season, and a stunned Bishnoi ran around the ground in celebration as the Knights lost their third wicket of the evening. With Narine’s wicket, KKR who were chasing 124, were reduced to 17/3 in 3 overs.

The Morgan-led side recovered from the early crumble, as the inform Rahul Tripathi and the captain looked to build a partnership.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Bishnoi’s stunner:

Over No. 3 gets wicket No. 3



Ravi Bishnoi with a marvellous effort. He runs and covers the distance, puts in the dive, takes the catch and sets off! Narine has to walk back.😳🤩https://t.co/sBoaBIpF2J #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/mVVB4bFY2N — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021

Catch of the season by Ravi Bishnoi. Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/RAvGthMS5b — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2021

Incredible catch from Ravi Bishnoi! pic.twitter.com/jSlXcodO75 — Anurag ☮️😷 (@anuragb0rah) April 26, 2021

RAVI BISHNOI

📍

📏

📏

📏

📍 EYES ON THE BALL

📏

📏

📏

📍WHAT A CATCH — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021

Only Virat Kohli's reaction would have made justice to that Ravi Bishnoi's catch. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 26, 2021

In today’s IPL news, Ravi Bishnoi channels his inner Trent Boult. pic.twitter.com/QP7ceJ0GCy — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) April 26, 2021