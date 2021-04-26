Cricket
IPL 2021: PBKS vs KKR: Bishnoi pulls of one of the best catches of the season to remove Sunil Narine

By
Ravi Bishnois stunning catch saw Sunil Narine go for a duck
Bengaluru, April 26: The Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers put up a clinical display with the ball after captain Eoin Morgan elected to bowl first against the Punjab Kings in match number 21 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the struggling Kolkata side restricted Punjab to 123/9. After restricting the Punjab side to the lowest total this season, the Knight Riders chase got off to a dismal start as they lost three quick wickets within the first three overs.

After Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill had been removed in the first two overs, the young Ravi Bishnoi produced one of the best catches of the ongoing season as Sunil Narine went back to the dugout without opening his account.

The Knights were struggling 17/2 and on the final ball of the third over, Narine looked like he had connected the length ball as he lifted it high towards the leg-side. The young Ravi Bishnoi, standing at deep midwicket, ran around 30 metres, before diving to pick up the ball just before it touched the ground.

The stunning catch might as well be the best of the ongoing season, and a stunned Bishnoi ran around the ground in celebration as the Knights lost their third wicket of the evening. With Narine’s wicket, KKR who were chasing 124, were reduced to 17/3 in 3 overs.

The Morgan-led side recovered from the early crumble, as the inform Rahul Tripathi and the captain looked to build a partnership.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Bishnoi’s stunner:

PUN 123/9 (20.0) vs KOL
Story first published: Monday, April 26, 2021, 22:21 [IST]
