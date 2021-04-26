IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Match 21 Live Updates: Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders clash in Ahmedabad

After kicking off the tournament in Chennai and Mumbai, IPL 2021 moves to Ahmedabad and Delhi for the second set of fixtures starting from today.

While KL Rahul-led PBKS come into the match after ending a three-match losing streak and sit fifth in the standings, Eoin Morgan's KKR have lost four matches on the trot to occupy the last place in the table.

PBKS opened their campaign with a victory over Rajasthan Royals, but suffered a hattrick of defeats toDelhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the following three games. However, they arrested the slide with 9-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians.

KKR, on the other hand, like PBKS kicked off IPL 2021 with a win against SRH, but have lost four in a row since then to CSK, RR, MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Morgan and co will hope for change in fortunes at the new venue in Ahmedabad.

Here myKhel brings you the live updates of Match 21 of IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR:

While it was PBKS' Shami, who shined in their most recent meeting, it was Dinesh Karthik, who helped KKR seal a 2 run win in the reverse fixture in IPL 2020. Will the wicketkeeper-batsman add more to his record against PBKS?



Although PBKS may have won their most recent encounter against KKR, their head-to-head to record against tonight's opponents doesn't look good as KL Rahul's side have won just 9 of 27 meetings with Eoin Morgan's side. In the most recent meeting between the two sides, Punjab Kings got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders thanks to Mohammed Shami's brilliant bowling effort. Will we see a repeat of the performance from India's pace spearhead? Overs - 4

Dots - 13

Wickets - 3

Runs - 35

Dots - 13

Wickets - 3

Runs - 35



Punjab Kings come into today's clash on the back of a convincing win over the reigning champs, Mumbai Indians. KKR, meanwhile, rooted at the foot of the table, head into the contest on the back of four successive defeats. In Match 21 of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings take on struggling Kolkata Knight Riders at the world's biggest cricket venue - Narendra Modi Stadium, which will host it's first ever IPL match. Hello and welcome to mykhel's live score and match updates of IPL 2021 as the tournament moves to Ahmedabad for the second set of fixtures.