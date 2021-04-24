IPL 2021: PBKS vs MI; Stats Highlights

In Match 17 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk on Friday (April 23) night, skipper KL Rahul and West Indian great Chris Gayle powered the Punjab-based franchise to a morale boosting victory.

On the receiving end of significant margins in each of their previous defeats, the Kings turned the tables in style to surge to a nine-wicket triumph through a superb performance with bat and ball.

Despite a fine 63 from Rohit Sharma, Mumbai could only manage 131 for six as Mohammed Shami and young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi kept them in check.

Captain Rahul and Gayle then made short work of the target of 132, with Kings losing only one wicket in the process and reaching the finishing line with 14 balls to spare.

Rahul hit three fours and as many sixes in an unbeaten 60, while Gayle struck 43 off 35 balls as their partnership of 79 inspired the Kings.

Having already produced scores of 91 and 61 in this season's competition, Rahul laid the platform for a routine chase with a first-wicket stand of 53 with Mayank Agarwal.

Punjab Kings next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (April 26) while Mumbai Indians are up against Rajasthan Royals at the Feroz Shah Stadium in New Delhi three days later.

Here are some of the other statistical highlights from the match.

#This was KL Rahul's third fifty of IPL 2021

# The win ended a sequence of three straight loses for Punjab Kings.

# It was Punjab Kings' thrird win eight IPL games played at the Chepauk Stadium

# They had lost four on the trot since the victory against the Super Kings, back in 2012.

# Mumbai Indians had beaten Punjab Kings in four of their last six IPL meetings, but this time the fortunes changed.