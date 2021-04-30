IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB Stats and Records preview: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shami approach milestones

Languishing at the bottom of the points table, KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track.

Following four losses and two wins, Punjab are currently placed sixth in the league table with four points, whereas RCB are second with 10 points from five wins, only behind Chennai Super Kings on net run rate. Apart from the sole loss against CSK, RCB have emerged as strong contenders for a maiden IPL title, with many of their players striking form as the tournament progresses.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Punjab's inconsistent batting has been a major letdown so far. In their six games, the KL Rahul-led side has gone on to make the three low totals batting first -- 106, 120 and 123. They will be put to test once against a quality RCB bowling attack.

RCB, on the other hand, would be aiming to continue the winning momentum and climb at the top of the standings. They are playing like well-oiled machinery and it will take some sort of task for the Punjab Kings to overcome them.

The Kings should however take confidence from the fact that they were one of the only two teams to beat RCB in both their group stage encounters in the last season of IPL, along with the Delhi Capitals.

However, a few players are chasing some personal milestones in this game.

Here, MyKhel takes a look at the records players are staring at in the upcoming game:

1. Punjab Kings' captain and their most successful batsman in this season, KL Rahul, needs 113 more runs to complete 3000 runs in IPL.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli needs 106 more runs to become the first Indian to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

3. KL Rahul's average against RCB is 74.20 which is the highest of any player in the IPL. The Karnataka batsman would be aiming to take it higher.

4. Punjab Kings seamer Mohammad Shami needs 4 more wickets to take 50 IPL wickets for the Punjab franchise after Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Sharma and Axar Patel.