IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR: Match 32 Highlights: Kartik Tyagi shines in final over as Royals edge Kings by 2 runs

Dubai, Sep 21: Kartik Tyagi bowled an over for the ages as Rajasthan Royals defended four runs in the final over and edged Punjab Kings by just three runs and secured a crucial win for his team in their first game of the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (September 21).
Punjab Kings were off to a flying start in the stiff run chase of 186, as their openers forged a partnership of 120 runs. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave Punjab a terrific start in the run chase but their middle-order failed to hold on to the nerves in the death overs as they gifted the win to the opponents.
Punjab required 10 runs off 15 deliveries and it looked like a cakewalk for the chasing side but Mustafizur Rahman and Kartik Tyagi had other ideas as they prevented PBKS from reaching home and secured a sensational win.
Mayank Agarwal's knock of 67 runs and captain KL Rahul's 49 went in vain as their team lost three wickets in the final over and a set Aiden Markram (26* off 20 deliveries) kept standing at the non-striker's end.
Earlier in the day, Punjab Kings' seamers Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh came back strongly in the death overs to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 185 in the first innings.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and Mahipal Lomror (43) starred with the bat but Punjab pulled things back in the rear end to prevent the Royals from going past the 200-run mark. Arshdeep Singh returned with a five-wicket haul after Mohammed Shami claimed three.
Put into bat, Jaiswal was part of in two vital partnerships, adding 54 with his new opening partner Evin Lewis (36) and then sharing another 48 off 28 balls with Liam Livingstone (25).
Lomror then smashed his way to a 17-ball 43, studded with four sixes and two fours. However, Punjab pulled things back in the end with Shami claiming two wickets to restrict RR inside 200.
Earlier, Jaiswal smashed two successive fours in the first over off Shami, while debutant Lewis sent Ishan Porel, also playing his first match, sailing over for a six as RR had a flying start.
The West Indies batsman punished Porel for bowling short and wide, blasting four boundaries in the fourth over. Deepak Hooda was then taken to the cleaners as he bled 13 runs.
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh then produced the breakthrough, deceiving Lewis with a slower ball as Mayank Agarwal took a fine low catch. After the powerplay, RR were at 57 for one. Jaiswal then reverse swept England spinner, Adil Rashid, for a six, before depositing him over long-off for another maximum.
RR skipper Sanju Samson failed to make any impact as a terrific one-handed catch by KL Rahul ended his stay and gave Porel his maiden wicket. Livingstone then joined Jaiswal, who picked up another maximum off Rashid in the 9th over. Jaiswal raised the team hundred with another four off Harpreet Brar in the 11th over.
Livingstone also tried to match his partner as he scooped one fine over KL Rahul and then smacked one over mid-wicket off Arshdeep. A sensational catch at deep midwicket by Fabian Allen sent Livingstone back to the hut with RR slipping to 116 for 3.
Jaiswal couldn't complete his fifty as his leading edge was held on to by Mayank at short cover. New man Lomror then went on a six-hitting spree, blasting two maximums off Rashid before sending Hooda for a couple more in the 16th over as RR crossed the 150-mark.
Lomror also smashed two fours as Hooda conceded 24 runs off his second over. However, Shami and Arshdeep restricted their opponent to a competitive score in the end.
Here are the Highlights of IPL 2021, Match 32, RR vs PBKS:
Jasprit Bumrah - the death overs specialist - hails Kartik Tyagi.
What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 21, 2021
Young Kartik Tyagi has done the unthinkable!!!
That's one of the greatest last overs I've seen in #IPL for a long time. Defending 4 giving away just a solitary run!!! @kartiktyagi591 @rajasthanroyals #RRvsPK @IPL https://t.co/uZ1zPzFSpQ— R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) September 21, 2021
Rajasthan Royals Have Won!! This is incredible!!! Kartik Tyagi holds on to his nerve as Rajasthan Royals have snatched a win from the jaws of the defeat as they have edged Punjab Kings by 2 runs. What a fantastic game of cricket we have witnessed. Punjab batters needed 10 off 15 balls and they fell short by 2 runs. This is another incredible game of cricket in the IPL.
Karthik Tyagi you beauty… #rr— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 21, 2021
Wicket! Deepak Hooda is gone for a duck and Kartik Tyagi has done the trick for Rajasthan Royals. #PBKS - 183/4. 3 needed from 1 ball. Batters have once again made a mess out of themselves for Punjab.
Wicket! Pooran has been caught behind off Kartik Tyagi. This match is going down the wire. Punjab need 3 from 3.
Just 4 runs conceded by Mustafizur from his final over and Punjab Kings reach 182/2 in 19 overs. They still need 4 runs to win.
50-run partnership between Markram and Pooran off just 28 deliveries.
SIXXXX!!! Aiden Markram hammers his South Africa teammate, Chris Morris, and the ball goes into the top tear at long-on.
Punjab Kings require 18 off 18 now!! They have 8 wickets in hand and are cruising at the moment.
SIX!! Nicholas Pooran pulls the slower one from Fizz and dispatches it into the stands over cow corner. It was such a clean shot from the southpaw.
After 16 overs, Punjab Kings have reached 154/2. They still require 34 runs to win the game against Royals. Markram and Pooran are in the middle for Punjab.
Four! Aiden Markram gets a boundary via straight drive against Tyagi. With that shot, Punjab Kings have reached 148/2 in 15 overs.
SIX!! Nicholas Pooran ends that Riyan Parag over with a maximum after Markram hit the spinner for a boundary. Punjab reach 142/2 in 14 overs.
Wicket! Dangerous-looking Mayank Agarwal (67) gets a thick outside edge off Rahul Tewatia and the ball lands safely in the hands of Livingstone at deep cover. That was a reckless stroke from the batsman and the Royals have got two wickets in as many overs. Will this change the fortunes for Royals? #PBKS - 126/2 in 13 overs.
Wicket! KL Rahul's catch has finally been taken and the Punjab captain falls for 49. Kartik Tyagi holds on to the catch and Chetan Sakariya gets the breakthrough Royals were looking for. PBKS - 120/1 after 11.5 overs.
After 10 overs, Punjab Kings have posted 107 for no loss. It has been a sensational partnership between Rahul and Mayank. 25 runs came from that Chris Morris over for Punjab.
Four! A boundary from KL Rahul's bat and with that shot, PBKS have gone past 100 for no loss.
SIX!!! Mayank Agarwal dispatches Morris over fine leg and he gets to his fifty. With that shot, Mayank has also completed 2000 IPL runs.
SIX!! Chris Morris bowls the length ball on to his Mayank Agarwal's pads and the batsman flicks it towards fine-leg for a maximum! It was an absolute gift from the pacer. Punjab Kings are cruising in the run chase.
Punjab Kings have reached 72 for no loss in 8 overs. They need 114 more from 72 deliveries.
Four, Four, Four! Three back-to-back boundaries from Mayank Agarwal off Kartik Tyagi. He's making look batting so easy!!
After 7 overs, Punjab Kings have posted 57/0. Royals need to break this partnership between Rahul and Mayank quickly.
Dropped! KL Rahul (31) has received his third reprieve in the game as Chetan Sakariya puts him down at short fine-leg. Punjab Kings reach 49/0 after 6 overs, positive start for PBKS in the big run chase.
Mustafizur Rahman has been brought into the attack for his second over.
After 4 overs, Punjab Kings reach 36/0 in the run chase of 186.
SIX, SIX!! Back-to-back maximums from KL Rahul off Chetan Sakariya and with that shot he also claimed 3000 IPL Runs.
An unusually rapid start from KL Rahul. Only once in the last two IPL seasons has he scored more runs in the Powerplay than he's managed today. Two hefty blows of Chetan Sakariya have given the PBKS skipper a confident start to his innings. #IPL2021 #PBKSvRR— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 21, 2021
Four! KL Rahul gets a boundary off Kartik Tyagi's free-hit delivery.
DRS Lost! Sanju Samson goes upstairs to review caught behind appeal against Mayank. The ultra-edge showed there was no contact between bat and ball.
2nd innings! KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in the middle to begin Punjab's run chase.
Before this innings, Arshdeep Singh had taken 13 of his 22 IPL wickets in the death overs. In this game, the left-arm quick picked up three of his five scalps in the last four overs.
Bowled 'EM!! Arshdeep cleans up Kartik Tyagi for a duck and picks up his fifer. Brilliant effort from the young left-arm pacer from Punjab. Rajasthan Royals have been bowled out for 185 in 20 overs.
Wicket! Sakariya (7) top-edges that slower-one from Arshdeep and the latter takes the catch off his own bowling. Fourth wicket for Arshdeep in this game and RR are nine down.
Four! Chetan Sakariya hits Arshdeep towards long-off and gets a boundary.
Shami finishes his quota of 4 overs with 3/21. He also picked up his 50th wicket for Punjab Kings in his 37th game. A brilliant effort, from the senior India quick.
Wicket! Chris Morris (5) skies the seam-up delivery from Shami and Aiden Markram takes a fine catch in the deep. Second wicket for Shami in his final over. #RR - 178/8 in 18.5 overs.
Bowled Him! Rahul Tewatia's woodwork has been disturbed and Mohammed Shami strikes again on the first ball of his final over. Tewatia falls for 2. RR - 175/7 in 18.1 overs.
Wicket! Mahipal Lomror's innings comes to an end for 43 as he's been caught at mid-on by Markram. Arshdeep gets another wicket. RR - 169/6 in 17.1 overs.
Wicket! Shami strikes as Riyan Parag (4) fails to connect it well and Markram takes a fine catch at long-on. It was a mini-helicopter shot from the batsman with the use of the wrist but didn't quite connect it well to clear the fence. #RR - 166/5 in 16.3 overs.
The pressure of reaching the milestone got the better of Yashasvi, reckons Harsha Bhogle.
He was 45(28) and scored 4 of his next 8 balls. The search for a landmark has effectively cost an over. https://t.co/IRoosqgI3g— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2021
Four! That's the end of Deepak Hooda's over. Mahipal Lomror milked 24 runs off it. #RajasthanRoyals reach 164/4 in 16 overs.
Shocking team selection for @PunjabKingsIPL and even after picking 7 bowlers you're bowling dross 🤮— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 21, 2021
SIX, SIX, Four!! Mahipal Lomror is unleashing himself as he hammers Deepak Hooda for back-to-back maximums. He follows it with a brilliant boundary. Pressure on Hooda. Fearless batting!
The big wicket of set Jaiswal and just 4 runs came from that over bowled by Harpreet Brar. The spinner continues to go from strength to strength in the tournament. RR - 140/4 in 15 overs.
Wicket! Yashasvi Jaiswal falls agonisingly short of his maiden IPL fifty as he's been caught at short cover by Mayank Agarwal for 49. Another stunning catch by Mayank. Harpreet gets the wicket. RR -136/4 in 14.2 overs.
One short of the landmark, and a frustrating slow down at the end of the innings, but that was encouraging from Jaiswal. He scored all around the ground in his innings - but four runs from his last eight balls took the edge off things. #IPL2021 #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/60pvYaNnyp— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 21, 2021
SIX! Mahipal Lomror makes it two in two off Rashid. This one was hit over wide long-on and the result was the same. RR - 136/3 in 14 overs.
SIX!! Mahipal Lomror slog sweeps Adil Rashid and dispatches the ball way back into the stands. Brilliant shot from the left-handed batsman.
Tidy over from Harpreet Brar as he concedes just six runs from it. RR reach 122/3 in 13 overs.
Wicket! Liam Livingstone pulls Arshadeep Singh for another maximum but a stupendous catch from Fabian Allen in the deep ends the English batter's innings. He departs for 25. RR - 116/3 in 11.5 overs.
SIX!!! Liam Livingstone clubs Arshadeep Singh and the ball sails way back into the stands. The partnership between him and Jaiswal is now worth 47 off 27 balls.
Four!! 100 comes up for #RajasthanRoyals with another brilliant boundary from Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR - 101/2 in 11 overs.
Jaiswal has done an excellent job of maintaining his intent and scoring rate even once the field has gone back. His scoring rate in the Powerplay was 8rpo - since then, 10.9rpo. #IPL2021 #PBKSvRR— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 21, 2021
Halfway through the stage! Royals have reached 94/2 in 10 overs. Jaiswal and Livingstone will have to forge a good partnership to take Royals to a respectable total.
SIX!!! Jaiswal hits Rashid over long-on for another maximum. He's looking in sublime touch tonight.
Liam Livingstone is in the middle after Samson.
Wicket! Ishan Porel strikes in his second spell. Sanju Samson (4) plays a poor shot and gets caught behind by KL Rahul. Rajasthan Royals - 68/2 in 7.3 overs.
SIX!! Jaiswal hammers Rashid over long-off.
End of the powerplay in the first innings and Rajasthan Royals reached 57/1 in 6 overs. The Royals were off to a fine start as openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a partnership of 54 runs for the first wicket before Arshdeep Singh broke the stand. Lewis fell for 36 and Royals now eye big innings from their skipper Sanju Samson.
Wicket! Evin Lewis (36) tried to hit Arshdeep over long-off but failed to connect it and Mayank Agarwal takes a fine catch at cover. The bowler strikes again with a slower one. RR - 54/1 in 5.3 overs.
Four! Fifty comes up for Rajasthan Royals as Evin Lewis ends Deepak Hooda's over with a boundary. 13 runs came from that over. R R - 53/0 after 5 over.
17 runs leaked by Ishan Porel from his second over and Royals reach 40 without a loss. Evin Lewis hit the young bowler for four boundaries in that over.
1⃣4⃣4⃣0⃣4⃣4⃣ = EVIN LEWIS EFFECT. 💥— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 21, 2021
RR - 40/0 in 4 overs. #PBKSvRR | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily
SIX!! Yashasvi Jaiswal takes the aerial route this time and hammers Porel over long-on for a maximum. Royals reach 18/0 after 2 overs.
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Yashasvi Jaiswal off Shami. The southpaw first hit a boundary towards the offside and followed it up with a pull shot towards the square leg region. 9 runs for Royals in the first over.
Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel.
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi
1st innings! Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal are in the middle to open innings for the Royals.
'Birthday Boy' Chris Gayle misses out! Punjab Kings don't include the West Indies legend in the Playing XI.
Oh, Punjab Kings dont have @henrygayle in the playing XI. Not a gratifying 42nd birthday gift for the T20 Master Blaster!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 21, 2021
Sanju Samson: We are good are chasing and setting totals, so we were happy to do both. We have really great talent and characters in our team. It is a very positive atmosphere. Sangakkara brings in the experience, he knows what to communicate at what point. He just wanted us to relax. Lewis, Livingstone, Morris and Mustafizur are our foreigners.
KL Rahul: We'll bowl first. It's a no brainer, a fresh wicket with grass on. We don't know how it will play and I prefer chasing. I was just telling a few people in the dressing room that it just felt like yesterday that we were playing IPL 2020. We have a lot that we've learnt from last year. We are all professionals and we have tried hard in the heat to prefer ourselves. Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Adil Rashid and Fabian Allen are our overseas players. Unfortunately, Chris Gayle misses out and Aiden has been in good form coming into our setup from Sri Lanka.
Toss Update! Punjab Kings' skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to chase. Rajasthan Royals will be batting first in Dubai and look to set a target.
THREE Debutants for Punjab Kings today!
Ishan Porel, Adil Rashid and Aiden Markram are all set to make their debut for @PunjabKingsIPL 🙌🙌🙌#PBKSvRR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/FugKDrQpub— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 21, 2021
Evin Lewis makes his debut for Rajasthan Royals.
Evin Lewis is all set to make his debut for the @rajasthanroyals today.#PBKSvRR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/GgaIodKtZz— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 21, 2021
The Birthday 'Boy' has arrived!
Birthday boy @henrygayle in the house 🥳#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/JGKbZAF902— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 21, 2021
This is how KL Rahul fired 91 when the two sides clashed in the first leg of the season in April.
9⃣1⃣ Runs— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 21, 2021
5⃣0⃣ Balls
7⃣ Fours
5⃣ Sixes @klrahul11 led from the front when #PBKS took on #RR in the first leg of the #VIVOIPL 👏 👏
As we gear up for their clash tonight, let's revisit that special knock from the @PunjabKingsIPL's captain 🎥 👇 #PBKSvRR
Liam Livingstone - who had a terrific summer in England - is set to dazzle today.
Game Day… Let’s go @rajasthanroyals 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QRZvESmArh— Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) September 21, 2021
Hello and welcome to the live updates of match number 32 of the IPL 2021. Rajasthan Royals are set to take on Punjab Kings in the battle royale. Have a look at the head to head.
Hello and welcome to Match 32 of #VIVOIPL where @klrahul11 led #PBKS will take on @IamSanjuSamson's #RR.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 21, 2021
Who are you rooting for?#PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/xW3jy12A2t
