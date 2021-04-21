IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH: Blow for SRH? Bhuvneshwar reportedly leaves field with thigh strain

But Bhuvi did not bowl his entire spell. The senior bowler bowled three economical overs and picked up the key wicket of KL Rahul as Punjab were bowled out for 120.

As per the Star Sports commentators there was a reason for Bhuvi not completing his full quota. As per the Star Sports commentators, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a thigh strain and that is why he didn’t not finish his full quota of four overs against the Punjab Kings in Chennai. After bowling three overs, Bhuvi left the field and didn’t return after seven overs.

Further updates on the nature of injury is awaited. But if the injury rules the bowler out, it will be more bad news for the already struggling Sunrisers.

The David Warner-led side have gotten their season off to their worst-start ever as they have registered a hat-trick of losses. The former champions are the only team who are yet to open their account this season. And an injury to one of the key players will further dampen their season.

Earlier, after winning the toss Punjab Kings elected to bat first at the tough Chennai ground. Sunrisers bowlers put up an impressive display as they bowled out the Punjab side for 120 in 19.4 overs.

While Bhuvi picked up the big wicket of Rahul, Khaleel Ahmed led the attack with a three wicket-haul. Chasing a small target, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow handed SRH a flying start as they scored 50 runs in the power play without losing a wicket. If SRH win against PBKS, it will be their first win of the season.