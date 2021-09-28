IPL 2021: CSK, DC, RCB, KKR, PBKS, RR, MI, SRH; Play-Off Qualification Scenario of all teams

Chennai Super Kings

After a disappointing show in the IPL 2020 where they failed to make it to the play-offs, the three-time defending champions showed why they are rated so highly in the history of the league.

They require just one win to get qualified for the play-offs with 18 points to their names. While MS Dhoni-led side looks certain of a top-four finish but in the worst-case scenario the Yellow Brigade will end up finishing third even if they end up losing their remaining games. CSK next face SRH, RR, DC, and PBKS.

Delhi Capitals

The finalists of the previous edition started from where they left in this edition and like CSK the Rishabh Pant-led side also look set for a play-offs finish.

If Delhi go on to lose their match against KKR and the remaining games against MI, CSK and RCB, they'll still end up finishing third.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

After losing three matches on the bounce, the Virat Kohli-led side came on the winning track in the UAE leg with an emphatic win over Mumbai Indians.

If RCB end up winning the remaining four games then they will have 16 points and a better net run rate will only help them finish in the top two.

With 12 points in 10 games, they need to win at least two games to book the play-off berth. However, if their fate once again goes southwards then the Kohli-led side might end up at the seventh spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Eoin Morgan-led side currently has eight points in 10 games but enjoys a better net-run rate (0.322). If they end up winning their remaining 4 games then Knight Riders will have 16 points in 14 games and that will help them finish in top-four, possibly at the third spot.

KKR face DC, PBKS, SRH and RR in their remaining games and only Delhi are the better-ranked side.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings also ended their losing streak in the UAE leg with a stunning win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

For the KL Rahul-led side to finish in top-four, it has to win all its remaining four games. PBKS currently have eight points in 10 games and need to get as many points to get to the magical figure of 16 points.

But the path isn't going to be easy for PBKS for they have to face MI, KKR, RCB and CSK.

Rajasthan Royals

The Sanju Samson-led side is ranked sixth with eight points in 10 games and requires to win all the remaining four games to secure 16 points.

The loss against SRH would have dented their prospects for a loss in any game, the Pink Army will end their campaign.

RR will now be facing RCB, CSK, MI and KKR. Barring Mumbai, all the teams are ranked above Royals.

Mumbai Indians

The Rohit Sharma-led side has had a terrible season so far and would like to forget if it still wishes to earn the play-offs berth. MI have eight points in 10 games but their net run rate is -0.551.

They will have to win the remaining four games against PBKS, DC, RR and SRH. Looking at the current forms of the teams, MI might end up winning three out of four but getting past Delhi will be a challenging task.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Kane Williamson-led side is out of the play-offs race with just two wins in 10 games. Even if they end up winning the remaining four games, SRH will have 12 points and that won't suffice.

SRH, however, must be looking to play for pride and end the tournament on a positive note and spoiling the equations of the remaining teams.