IPL 2021 Postponed: Royal Challengers Bangalore personnel return home from COVID-hit tournament

In an official media release, the franchise said, "We worked in consultation with BCCI and the respective cricket boards to ensure the safe return of all our personnel to their homes. There are stringent SOPs put in place by us, for those who are transiting from central hubs to their respective cities. We will be in constant touch with them till they reach home and continue to offer support to our personnel whenever necessary."

"We thank all our players, the support staff and the fans for their immense support this season and wish for their safety and health," the release added further.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni delays return to Ranchi until all Chennai Super Kings teammates depart for home

The RCB has charted all domestic players, staff and management to specific pre-identified hubs and then connected to their respective cities.

While the Australian players and staff will complete a mandatory quarantine period in a hotel arranged by RCB in the Maldives. They will continue to be in touch with Cricket Australia on SOPs and will leave for their country when the borders open in that country.

IPL 2021 Postponed: Bio-bubble wasn't breached, travel might have infected players, says Sourav Ganguly

The franchise arranged a special flight to Auckland for its New Zealand players and staff. They will be in touch with New Zealand Cricket on SOPs. The New Zealand Test players, including captain Kane Williamson, who were part of the IPL 2021 will be leaving directly for the UK on May 11.

While the South African players and staff are travelling to Johannesburg via Mumbai and Doha and will be in touch with Cricket South Africa on SOPs.

IPL-based New Zealand Test players to fly to UK on May 11

Meanwhile, England players Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy all boarded a flight that landed at Heathrow on Wednesday (May 5).

They will have to quarantine in government-approved hotels for the next 10 days. The remaining three England players who were on duty - Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan - are expected to leave India within the next 48 hours.