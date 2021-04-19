IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals sign Casio G-Shock as official toughness partner for the season

The tie-up kickstarts G-Shock's formal association with competitive sports in India. The wide range of watches are meant for raising the bar on field due to their superior toughness, light materials, and fitness-related functions.

Rajasthan Royals and G-Shock have very high synergies because of the shared values of innovation, and performance, by pushing boundaries through absolute toughness. The partnership provides a unique chance to tap into the individual fan bases of the team and the G-Shock community in India to collaborate and drive the visibility for the respective brands.

This also opens up a new area of collaboration in the future where custom-designed limited-edition G-Shocks for Rajasthan Royals can be a part of official player equipment and fan merchandise.

Commenting on this partnership, Casio India's Vice President Kulbhushan Seth said, "G-Shock is an iconic watch brand across the world by being integral to the youth culture through fashion, music, arts and sports. G-Shock is designed to be tough & raises the bar on-field performance. Rajasthan Royals is a resilient & tough team and this partnership opens up a unique opportunity for both brands to further inspire and drive the never give up attitude amongst a larger section of youth who actively follow cricket and are G-shock lovers".

Rajasthan Royals' Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum stated, "Rajasthan Royals has always been synonymous to introducing innovation and technology to its methods of working, both on and off the field. The synergism between our two brands is enormous and provides us with the opportunity of exploring a more long-term focused relationship to drive unified objectives."

Source: Media Release