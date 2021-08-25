IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals sign Tabraiz Shamsi as replacement to Andrew Tye for remainder of season

Shamsi - who is number one in the latest ICC T20I Rankings - has been roped in as the replacement to Australia pacer Andrew Tye. Shamsi is the second replacement for Royals in the IPL. Tye pulled out of the cash-rich league as he wanted to spend more time with his family after a hectic season.

Shamsi - the left-arm spinner - has in the past played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2016 and played four games for the Virat Kohli-led franchise. He has picked up 45 wickets in 39 T20Is.

The second leg of the IPL 2021 season is set to get underway in the United Arab Emirates on September 19. Royals had earlier announced that Tye won't be available for the remainder of the IPL season.

"It is with great regret that I have to pull out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 with the Rajasthan Royals. It has been a long year for me which has kept me away from home for a lengthy period, and the disappointment of not making it to the World Cup squad has added to the dismay. Therefore, keeping my best interests in mind, I had to make this tough decision of staying at home and preparing myself mentally and physically for next year's T20 World Cup. I am gutted that I won't be able to rejoin the Royals family this year, but like all the fans out there, I will be cheering the team on."

Earlier, the Royals informed that their star overseas batsman Jos Buttler is going to miss the second phase of the tournament and gave an update on the English cricketer's unavailability.

"Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily," Royals tweeted.

The Royals will also be without the service of star England pacer Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow.